PULLMAN — No. 19 Washington State outshot Palouse rival Idaho 18-5, connecting on three strikes to rout the Vandals 3-0 in a nonconference women’s soccer game Friday in the WSU football practice bubble.
WSU defender Mykiaa Minniss broke a scoreless tie in the 44th minute, sneaking close to the UI goalie box off an assist from Marin Whieldon.
Standout forward Elyse Bennett scored her third goal in as many matches in the 77th minute to provide Wazzu some breathing room, and Margie Detrizio added an unassisted score in the 89th.
Bennett had four of WSU’s nine shots on goal. The Vandals managed only one.
The Cougars (3-0) had nine corner kicks against just one for Idaho, which has been beaten 3-0 twice by Pac-12 teams to open its season.
Vandal keeper Avrie Fox tallied five saves, while WSU’s Marissa Zucchetto didn’t have to worry much, recording her only one in the final minute.
Idaho 0 0—0
WSU 1 2—3
WSU — Mykiaa Minniss (Marin Whieldon, Kelis Barton), 44th.
WSU — Elyse Bennett (MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson), 77th.
WSU — Margie Detrizio, 89th.
Shots — Idaho 5 (1), WSU 18 (9).
Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 5; WSU: Marissa Zucchetto 1.
VOLLEYBALLLCSC drops first two
Sophomore outside hitter Chloe Emery finished with a combined 25 kills, but Lewis-Clark State lost its first two matches of the season to Bushnell in Cascade Conference action at the Activity Center.
The Beacons (5-0, 2-0 Cascade) beat the Warriors 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19 in the opener, then won 25-16, 27-25, 25-15.
Sophomore right-side hitter Carli Berntson had 20 kills across the two matches, and junior middle blocker Jada Wyms and junior right-side Tori Edwards each had 16, with Edwards adding 20 digs. Senior setter Jess Ruffing finished with 42 assists and freshman setter Hannah Martinez contributed 25. Sophomore libero Kenzie Dean chipped in 37 digs.
The Warriors host Warner Pacific in a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. today.
Idaho-NAU series canceled
The two-match Big Sky Conference volleyball series between Idaho and Northern Arizona, which was set to take place Sunday and Monday at Memorial Gym, has been canceled because of COVID-19 cases in the Lumberjacks’ program.
Although they are conference contests, the matches will not be made up according to Big Sky protocols.
BASKETBALLPac-12 tweaks tourneys
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 Conference announced Friday it is adjusting its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, set to take place in Las Vegas.
Only 11 men’s basketball teams are eligible to take part in that event, which will run March 10-13 at T-Mobile Arena. There will be three first-round contests, followed by four quarterfinal and two semifinal games, then the championship contest. The top five seeds will earn byes in the opening round, with the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds playing in one quarterfinal-round matchup.
Also, game times have been adjusted to allow for more testing and proper sanitation between contests.
In the women’s tournament, which will involve all 12 teams and take place March 3-7 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, the top four seeds will have first-round byes. There will be four first-round and quarterfinal-round games, two semifinal games, then a day off with the title game taking place March 7.
MEN’S BASKETBALLUI-MSU series moves dates
The Big Sky Conference men’s basketball series involving Idaho and Montana State, originally scheduled from Feb. 25 and 27, has been moved to Feb. 26 and 28, it was announced.
The games, set to take place at Memorial Gym, originally were to have taken place at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 and noon Feb. 27. Now, they will start at 4 p.m. Feb. 26 and noon Feb. 28. The move was agreed upon by both schools.
SWIMMING
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The University of Idaho swimming team stands in sixth place after three days at the four-day Western Athletic Conference championships.
Katie Hale finished second in the 100 backstroke with a career-best time of 54.63 seconds to pace the Vandals’ effort.
Team leader — Northern Arizona, 399.
Idaho placing — 6th, 213.
Idaho results
400 IM — 6, Zoe Froh, 4:26.84; 20, Bella MacLean-Cariello, 4:37.01.
100 back — 2, Katie Hale, 54.63; 7, Ani Husaby, 56.73; 10, Kaling Phung, 56.91; 12, Ryanne Bartolome, 57.19; 14, Morgan Votava, 57.72; 17, Rilie Krieg, 57.93; 20, Maddie Timm, 58.79.
100 breast — 18, Holly Keir, 1:05.56; 21, Haily Oldham, 1:07.37; 24, Tara Goertzen, 1:09.98.
100 fly — 9, Rylie Jones, 55.35. 17, Ryanne Bartolome, 57.15; 20, Emma Stahl, 58.33.
200 free — 14, Alexa Teneyck, 1:55.09; 17, Rilie Krieg, 1:54.70; 24, Tara Goertzen, 1:56.91.
400 medley relay — 5, Idaho (Husaby, Keir, Jones, Hale), 3:48.10.