PULLMAN — Washington State volleyball opened its 2019 home slate with two clean sweeps of overmatched foes at the Cougar Classic tournament in Bohler Gym.
WSU (7-1) handled Idaho State to open the tournament, 25-18, 25-19, 25-13, before blazing past Texas-Arlington by scores of 25-20, 25-13, 25-14.
In Match 1, the Cougars used a late 7-0 burst to garner momentum, then held it throughout the next two games. WSU never trailed again after a 12-10 deficit in Game 1.
Charity Bradley led Wazzu with a career-high 15 kills on 28 attacks. She finished with a .393 hitting percentage, another career-high for the sophomore.
Pia Timmer contributed 12 kills on a .667 mark. The Cougars hit .383 to ISU’s .144.
Against the Mavericks, WSU did much of the same, jumping out to early leads in each of the three games and outhitting UTA with efficiency.
The Cougs hit .376 to UTA’s .114 and tallied 11 blocks to boot. Alexcis Lusby led all players with four blocks, while Bradley added three.
Idaho splits in Sin City
LAS VEGAS — Idaho took match No. 1 to five sets, and ended up sneaking by in a back-and-forth tilt featuring eight extra points combined to topple host-team UNLV at the UNLV Invitational, staged in Las Vegas.
UI won by scores of 25-19, 20-25, 28-26, 18-25, 20-18. Afterward, the Vandals (3-5) gave up a two-game lead, and fell in five to Pacific, 23-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-10.
Despite committing 21 errors and being outhit .265 to .234 versus the Rebels, Idaho played composed through two overtime games. The Vandals blocked 14 and were led offensively by Kennedy Warren’s 20 kills. Kyra Palmbush and Nikki Ball combined for 21, and Ball had nine blocks.
In Match 2, four Vandals whipped nine kills, and three made six-or-more blocks. Palmbush led all players with eight, but the Tigers from Stockton, Calif., bounced back from a slow start and came out hot in Game 5.
UI closes its stay at the tournament at 11:30 a.m. this morning against Texas Tech.
LCSC smacks Walla Walla
The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team rolled to a 25-11, 25-14, 25-11 nonleague sweep of Walla Walla at the LCSC Activity Center, its sixth consecutive home victory.
Tori Edwards led the Warriors (9-5) with eight kills followed by Denise Elder with seven, as LCSC had an impressive .507 attack percentage. Jess Ruffing finished with 26 assists and Gionni Brown tallied 11 digs.
The Warriors host MSU-Northern in their first home match of the season at 7 p.m. Thursday.
WOMEN’S SOCCERMichigan 2, WSU 1
PULLMAN — The 13th-ranked Washington State women’s soccer team suffered two goals in the first five minutes, and didn’t have enough in the tank to complete a late-match comeback against visiting Michigan.
The Cougars dropped to 4-1, while the Wolverines improved to 5-2 with the win at Pullman’s Lower Soccer Field. It ended the nation’s longest nonconference winning streak, which had stood since 2016.
In all, WSU got 23 shots away compared to UM’s 12, but Wolverine keeper Hillary Beall was a wall — she saved 12.
Cougs All-Pac-12 forward Morgan Weaver led all players with nine shots, five of them on goal. She was responsible for WSU’s lone goal, which came in the 71st minute on a header. Weaver tipped the ball high into the net off one hop after Elaily Hernandez-Repreza had lobbed one deep from out of bounds.
Earlier, two lapses of communication left WSU’s goal unguarded, and UM scored on quick defense-to-offense transitions.
Michigan 2 0—2
Washington St. 0 1—1
Michigan — Sarah Stratigakis (Raleigh Loughman), 2nd.
Michigan — Meredith Haakenson (Nicki Hernandez), 4th.
WSU — Morgan Weaver (Elaily Hernandez-Repreza), 71st.
Shots — Michigan 12, WSU 23.
Saves — Michigan: Hillary Beall, 12; WSU: Ella Dederick, 2.
UC Riverside 1, Idaho 0
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Idaho’s offense went silent through much of its nonconference away tilt at UC Riverside.
The Highlanders (2-4) served the Vandals (2-5) their fourth straight loss, third in shutout fashion.
UI managed 11 shots. Off the bench, Savannah Foster put three on goal, but the Vandals were stifled by Riverside keeper Caela Kaio’s six-save day.
Riverside needed just two shots on goal to hit the back of the net. In the 39th minute, Brianna Saldana took a dish inside from Maria Gallardo and sent it in.
The Vandals will stay in California for a 1 p.m. match on Sunday at Cal Baptist.
Idaho 0 0—0
UC Riverside 1 0—1
UC Riverside — Brianna Saldana (Amanda Roy, Maria Gallardo), 39th.
Shots — Idaho 11, UC Riverside 10.
Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 10; UC Riverside: Caela Kaio 6.
CROSS COUNTRYCoug women first, men second at home event
COLFAX — The Washington State women’s cross country team took first place by five points at the Cougar Classic, staged at the Colfax Golf Club.
The Cougar men finished second overall, back 23 of first-place Gonzaga.
Wazzu’s Zorana Grujic placed third overall with a 21:32.2 mark in the women’s 6k, while teammate Josie Brown came in just four seconds behind her.
Nathalia Campos (21:45.4) led the pack for Idaho, with fellow Vandal Kelsey Swenson two seconds behind. The Idaho women placed third.
The Cougar men topped third-place Idaho by 44, and were paced by Matthew Watkins and Colton Johnsen in the 8k. They finished a second apart, placing eighth and ninth.
Idaho was led by Dwain Stucker and Ben Shaw, whom finished 17th and 19th, respectively.
WOMEN
Team scores
1, Washington St. 43; 2, Gonzaga 48; 3, Idaho 64; 4, Loyola Marymount 132; 5, Portland St. 134 ...
Medalist — Claire Manley, Gonzaga, 21:04.8.
Top WSU/UI individuals
3, Zorana Grujic, WSU, 21:32.2; 4, Josie Brown, WSU, 21:36.7; 6, Nathalia Campos, UI, 21:45.4; 8, Kelsey Swenson, UI, 21:47.9; 11, Malaina Thacker, UI, 21:56.7; 13, Kiyena Beatty, WSU, 21:58.4; 14, Marie Gaudin, WSU, 22:00.5; 15, Melissa Hruska, WSU, 22:01.2; 16, Kaili Keefe, WSU, 22:04.7; 20, Krista Story, UI, 22:08.4.
MEN
Team scores
1, Gonzaga 22; 2, Washington St. 45; 3, Idaho 89; 4, Loyola Marymount 137; 5, Portland St. 143 ...
Medalist — James Mwaura, Gonzaga, 24:07.4.
Top WSU/UI individuals
8, Matthew Watkins, WSU, 24:42.9; 9, Colton Johnsen, WSU, 24:43.7; 12, Justin Janke, WSU, 24:50.9; 17, Dwain Stucker, UI, 25:03.3; 19, Ben Shaw, UI, 25:06.4.
LCSC men win, women fifth at FC preview
BILLINGS, Mont. — Buoyed by Chase Barrow, the Lewis-Clark State men’s cross country team won the Frontier Conference preview Friday that was hosted by Rocky Mountain College.
The Warriors scored 27 points, and had three of the top four and four of the top nine runners in the event.
The women finished with 81 points, good enough for third place behind Black Hills State and Carroll (Mont.).
Barrow (26:45.20) picked up his first win as a Warrior, finishing at the top of the group of 69. Cole Olsen (26:51.10) was just behind him in second.
“The men looked really good,” coach Mike Collins said. “Our top three ran really well. There were a lot of exciting things for Chase (Barrow).
Emily Adams (19:56.60) led the Warrior women, pacing LCSC with a fifth-place finish.
LCSC RESULTS
MEN: 1. Chase Barrow, 26:45.20; 2. Cole Olsen, 26:51.10; 4. Clayton VanDyke, 26:55.40; 9. Dillon Dawson, 27:41.70; 11. Connor Turpin, 27:50.40; 24. Layton Ahlers, 28:56.40; 34. Colton Smith, 29:36.40; 44. Josh Lay, 30:53.60; 51. Alejandro Martinez, 31:36.50; 60. James Magill, 32:47.90.
WOMEN: 5. Emily Adams, 19:56.60; 10. Rylee Brown, 20:26.60; 17. Callie Johnson, 20:52.30; 24. Maja Plaznik, 21:05.50; 25. Brooklyn Shell, 21:09.20; 34. Ciera Bailey, 21:38.60; 36. Carli Jones, 21:55.30; 38. Miriam Ames, 21:57.80; 40. Evelin Lopez, 22:12.40; 43. Kelsey Henry, 22:20.00; 53. Jamey Weishaar, 23:34.90; 55. Abigail Peightal, 23:39.90.
MEN’S BASKETBALLSpurs sign Ledbetter
The San Antonio Spurs have signed sharpshooter Jeff Ledbetter, a former Idaho Vandal (2009-11), to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to a Friday report from Sportando.
Ledbetter, 31, has spent each of the last three seasons with San Antonio’s G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs. In Austin, the 6-foot-3 Ledbetter averaged 13.6 points in 19 games on 58 percent from the floor.
He finished out the season with a Mexican professional team before the NBA Summer League began.
An Exhibit 10 contract can be defined as a one-year, minimum-salary deal. The Spurs could alter it into a two-day contract if they see fit.