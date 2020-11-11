CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Cascade Conference presidents’ council voted Tuesday to delay the start of in-league basketball action for its men’s and women’s teams by about a month.
Cascade play, which includes athletic programs at Lewis-Clark State, will now begin Jan. 8 instead of an original start date of Dec. 4.
“With the surge in COVID-19 cases across our footprint and the work still pending with state/local health authorities on our Return to Play Plan, our (Council of Presidents) determined the best path forward was to delay the start of conference basketball until after the first of the year,” Cascade commissioner Robert Cashell said in a news release.
The Cascade presidents also lifted restrictions on nonconference contests after initially putting in place a cap of two games apiece for counted contests and non-counting games — like exhibitions.
“We have some locations in Washington and Idaho that have been provided approval to play by their local or state health authorities,” Cashell said. “The desire was to allow for those that can play the opportunity to do so, with those decisions being made at the campus/local level as it relates to non-conference action.”
The league’s revised schedules will be revealed at a later date. The Cascade’s return-to-play procedures call for strict daily wellness screenings, weekly testing and protocols to mitigate potential spread of the virus. Sports such as basketball, wrestling, football, soccer and volleyball require testing.
“While we are disappointed that the start of conference play has had to be delayed, we are appreciative of the latitude to consider nonconference play in the interim as long as safety protocols are adhered to,” LCSC president Cynthia Pemberton said. “Providing safe opportunities to train and compete are essential to the student-athlete experience; and we are committed to trying to make these things possible.”
GOLFLCSC sweeps dual with C of I
BOISE, Idaho — For the first time since March 13, a Lewis-Clark State athletic team competed. The Warriors were able to return victorious, as the men’s and women’s golf team swept a dual with the College of Idaho late Saturday at Crane Creek Country Club.
LCSC’s men won 5-2, while the women earned a 3-1 victory.
The two teams were scheduled to play Sunday, but it was snowed out.
Carlos Davila, Zach Rawls, Devon Caruso and Brett Littrell each won matches for the Warrior men. Grace Wilbur, Kelsee Fleming and Nicole Propheter were victorious for the LCSC women.
“Everyone was enjoying themselves and just happy to be in a competitive field again,” Warrior coach Kyla Lien said. “To me, we reached our goal for this trip.”
MEN
Lewis-Clark State 5, College of Idaho 2
Carlos Davila (LCSC) def. Tristen Belue 4 and 3; Clancy Cockerham (CI) halfed with Justin Cox; Zach Rawls (LCSC) def. Camden Chose 5 and 3; Devon Caruso (LCSC) def. Bryson Comstock 3 and 2; Peyton Fleming (CI) def. Avery Falash 2 up; Joshua Palmer (CI) halfed with Caleb Hitt; Brett Littrell (LCSC) def. Jacob Patterson 2 and 1.
WOMEN
Lewis-Clark State 3, College of Idaho 1
Grace Wilbur (LCSC) def. Maya Hatton 3 and 2; Kelsee Fleming (LCSC) def. Sami Dement 2 and 1; Makayla Goforth (CI) def. Mylaina Parker 3 and 2; Nichole Propheter (LCSC) def. Mahala LaForge 1 up.