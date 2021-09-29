Senior Devon Caruso, a former standout at Pomeroy High School, drained a birdie putt on No. 18 that enabled him to win the individual title and the Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team to tie for top honors at the Warrior Invitaitonal at Lewiston Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.
Caruso, who used 10 birdies in Monday’s second round to sprint out to the lead, capped the three-round event with a 71 for a total of 5-under-par 207.
With Caruso’s help, the Warriors tied British Columbia atop the team standings with an 858.
Idaho sent three individuals, with sophomore Joe Gustavel leading the way with a 215, good enough for a tie for sixth.
On the women’s side, LCSC shot a season-best 307 to place third behind British Columbia and Oregon Tech at 617.
Senior Alexandra Schmidt placed third with a two-round score of 147.
The men’s team next plays Oct. 17-18 at the Bushnell Invitational in Creswell, Ore., and the women’s team is back in action Oct. 2-3 at the George Fox Invitational in Canby, Ore.
MEN
Team scores — T1. British Columbia 858; T1. Lewis-Clark State 858; 3. North Idaho 873; 4. Oregon Tech 890; 5. Multnomah 892; 6. Bushnell 912; 7. College of Idaho 935; 8. Walla Walla 946; 9. Corban 952.
Medalist — Devon Caruso (LCSC) 207.
Other LCSC individuals — T3. Kristof Panke 213; T6. Elias Theodossopoulos 215; T9. Jergen Viken 216; T19. Carlos Davila 222; T21. Jacob Waller 224; T41. Thomas Lopez 240; T48. Cale Hill 245; 53. Ezra Epperly 260.
Idaho individuals — T6. Joe Gustavel 215; 18. Thomas McKenzie 74; 25. Matt McGann 226.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. British Columbia 592; 2. Oregon Tech 612; 3. Lewis-Clark State 617; 4. College of Idaho 641; 5. Corban 669; 6. North Idaho 670; 7. Walla Walla 711.
Co-medalists — Emily Li (British Columbia), Payton Canon (Oregon Tech) 145.
LCSC individuals — 3. Alexandra Schmidt 147; 9. Deana Caruso 153; T12. Kelsee Fleming 158; 15. Kyla Currie 162; 16. Nicole Propheter 164; 31. Mylaina Parker 182; 37. Isabel Hilliard 197.
Idaho men place 11th at Nick Watney
FRESNO, Calif. — Senior Colt Sherrell finished in the top 20 as the Idaho men’s golf team placed 11th in the 14-team Nick Watney Invitational at San Joaquin Country Club.
The Vandals tallied an 898 in the third-round event, behind team champion Fullerton State’s 845.
Sherrell finished with a final-round 1-under 70 for a total of 4-over217.
Idaho next plays in the Oregon State Invitational on Oct. 11-12 in Corvallis, Ore.
Team scores — 1. Fullerton State 845; 2. Sacramento State 850; 3. Fresno State 854; 4. CSU Northridge 860; 5. Pacific 870; 6. UC Irvine 872; 7. California Baptist 882; 8. Seattle 884; 9. Hawaii 887; 10. Gonzaga 896; 11. Idaho 898; 12. UC San Diego 899; 13. Santa Barbara 904; 14. UC Riverside 925.
Medalist — Ethan Davidson (Sacramento State) 206.
Idaho individuals — T19. Colt Sherrell 217; T31. Jack Plaster 221; T51. Jose Suryadinata 226; T81. Joel Veenstra 242; T83. Travis Hansen 243.
WSU women in fifth at Golfweek event
WOLCOTT, Colo. — The Washington State women’s golf team moved up three spots from eighth to fifth place before play second-round play was suspended at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic at Red Sky Golf Club.
The Cougars, who finished the first day with an even-par 288, were at 2-over when weather suspended play. The completion of the second round and all of the third round will be played today.
Senior Amy Chu leads WSU players so far, as she is 1-under for the event after 17 holes of her second round. She had an even-par 70 in Monday’s first round.
VOLLEYBALLTimmer wins national player honor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Washington State junior Pia Timmer was named the Sports Imports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I player of the week.
Timmer helped the Cougars turn back then-No. 6 Washington 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 44-46, 15-11 in Pac-12 play Sunday at Bohler Gym. It completed a perfect week for Washington State (8-4), which has won eight consecutive matches since starting the season 0-4.
She tied a school rally-score record with 31 kills, hitting an impressive .303 against the Huskies. The kills number was the most for a home match in the rally-score era, and tied for fourth-most in school history for any match.
Timmer, who on Monday was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the week for the second consecutive week, averaged five kills, 2.33 digs, 0.88 blocks and 6.3 points per set in the eight sets this past week.
She is the second WSU player to be honored with the national award, joining Sarah Silvernail in November 1996.
NEWSMcCrea joins Idaho communications staff
MOSCOW — Colton McCrea was named an assistant director for athletic communications, it was announced. He will be the primary contact for men’s basketball, volleyball, and men’s and women’s golf, also helping in the department’s digital media efforts.
Previously, McCrea was a student assistant in the media relations department at Arizona State from 2017-20.
He graduated from Arizona State with a bachelors degree in sports business in 2019, and will complete his masters in management at that school in December.