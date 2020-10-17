Big Sky Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill announced Friday the league’s committee and athletic directors are working on a six-game conference-only schedule for the spring football season.
Wistrcill, who broke the news on Twitter, said the schedules will be unveiled in November.
Big Sky teams usually play eight conference games, and another three or four nonleague contests. With only 16 playoff spots available for the Football Championship Subdivision postseason — 11 conference champions, five at-large bids — a team most likely will need to go 6-0 or 5-1 in the league to have a chance.
Twelve Big Sky teams plan to participate in the spring season, down one after Sacramento State announced Thursday it will opt out. Troy Taylor, the coach of the defending Big Sky champion Hornets, made the decision to prevent overworking student-athletes, who might have to turn around and play a fall season not long after their spring campaign ends.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC adds recruit to 2021-22 roster
The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team announced the signing of Oregon high school standout Audrey Miller to the 2021-22 class.
Miller, a native of Adair Village, Ore., averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game as a junior for Santiam Christian High School. She was a second-team All-Oregon selection in Class 3A. Santiam Christian went 18-8 and earned a berth in the state tournament.
“We are very excited to be adding Audrey to next year’s roster,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said. “She is an extremely versatile player whose length and athleticism will allow her to play (the) 2-4 (spots) for our team. She has the ability to stretch the defense with the 3 or get to the rim off the dribble. She has excellent court vision, a high basketball IQ and will be a perfect fit for our system.”
GOLFLien, Bruce named MVPs on LCSC’s all-decade teams
Chris Lien and Heather Bruce were named MVPs in their respective sports as Lewis-Clark State College released its all-decade teams in golf.
In voting done on social media by fans, Lien and Bruce earned the top honors.
Lien was joined on the men’s team by Ben House, Cole Lorenzo, Connor McCracken and Jason Molner. Others up for consideration included Brandon Barnes and Drew Reinland.
Bruce was joined on women’s team by Madilyn Brown, Karina Davila, Blake Greenup and Marissa Louder. Others up for consideration included Allison Kadinger and Kayla Monroe.
Up next is the all-decade teams in men’s and women’s tennis. Voting begins on Facebook and Twitter on Monday.