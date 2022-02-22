The Vandals trailed by as many as 14 in the third quarter, but stellar fourth-quarter performances by Beyonce Bea and Louise Forsyth rallied Idaho to a Big Sky Conference win versus the Grizzlies in a women’s basketball game on Monday, 70-69.
“We were down 54-40 and I said ‘look, it’s now or never guys, we are not going to let this happen here, not in our place,’ " Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “I’m proud of the way we dug down and started to get the stops we needed. Then Lou caught fire and Bea made some big shots. It was a total team effort today, a great comeback victory for us.”
Bea and Forsyth combined to go 8-of-11 for 19 of the 24 Vandals’ points in the fourth quarter. Bea hit a jumper with 3:23 remaining to give Idaho a 63-62 lead. After Sophia Stiles hit a shot for Montana 20 seconds later, Forsyth hit a jumper with 2:43 left to put the Vandals up for good.
A 3-pointer by Tiana Johnson to give Idaho (8-16, 7-8) a four-point lead with a tick over two minutes remaining was the only points scored by a Vandal player not named Bea or Forsyth in the last 9:07 of the game.
In fact, the last field goal made before that 3-pointer that was off the hands of a different player from the two standouts happened with 6:04 remaining in the second quarter. That was a layup by Allison Kirby to put Idaho ahead 30-25. Kirby finished with 11 points.
Bea (24 points) and Forsyth (19) scored 33 of the final 40 points for the Vandals.
Carmen Gfeller, a Colfax grad, led Montana (16-9, 9-7) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Gfeller went 8-of-14 from the field including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.
Montana outrebounded Idaho 41-to-29, but Idaho took care of the ball better, committing just seven turnovers to 16 for the Grizzlies.
“We have to play the same energy the way we started and ended this game,” Newlee said. “Because that start tonight was fantastic.”
MONTANA (16-9, 9-7)
Morris-Nelson 0 0-0 0, Stiles 6 2-4 14, Tsineke 4 0-0 8, Huard 1 0-0 3, Anderson 4 8-8 16, Keller 0 4-4 4, Frohlich 1 0-0 2, Gfeller 8 0-0 20, Bartsch 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 14-16 69.
IDAHO (8-16, 7-8)
Atchley 2 1-1 5, Wallace 1 0-0 3, Bea 10 2-2 24, Forsyth 7 3-4 19, Gandy 0 2-2 2, Kirby 4 2-2 11, Johnson 2 0-0 6. Totals 26 10-11 70.
Montana State 21 25 22 28—96
Idaho 27 24 26 7—84
3-point goals — Montana 5-17 (Gfeller 4-6, Huard 1-3, Morris-Nelson 0-3, Keller 0-3, Stiles 0-1, Tsineke 0-1), Idaho 8-27 (Bea 2-6, Forsyth 2-5, Johnson 2-4, Wallace 1-4, Kirby 1-1, Gandy 0-5, Atchley 0-2). Rebounds — Montana 41 (Gfeller 10), Idaho 29 (Bea 7). Assists — Montana 8 (Anderson 3), Idaho 15 (Kirby 4). Total fouls — Montana 12, Idaho 12. A — 831.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Three from WSU head to U.S. open tryouts
PULLMAN — Washington State freshman Katy Ryan, senior Shea Rubright and coach Jen Greeny will be a part of open tryouts for the U.S. women’s national team and U.S. collegiate national teams starting Friday at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., it was announced.
Ryan had 249 kills with an impressive .326 attack percentage for the Cougars, who went 20-12 overall and 13-7 in the Pac-12 in the fall. She also finished with 77 blocks and 48 digs.
Rubright transferred to Washington State, which made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament, after three seasons at Minnesota. She helped the Gophers to the final eight in the national tourney as they finished No. 7 in the country. She had 39 kills with a .312 attack percentage this year.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU to play five exhibitions in the spring
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s soccer team announced it will play five spring exhibtions, including four times at home.
The Cougars, who finished 14-3-4 overall and 7-1-3 in Pac-12 play in the fall, will host Idaho at 6:30 p.m. March 9. Also on the schedule is a 1 p.m. contest April 9 against Boise State. Washington State, which advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2021, concludes its spring at 11 a.m. April 16 at Seattle Pacific.
Where home games will be played has yet to be determined.
2022 SPRING SCHEDULE
March 9 — Idaho, 6:30 p.m.; 27 — Crossfire Boys, noon; April 2 — British Columbia, 1 p.m.; 9 — Boise State, 1 p.m.; 16 — at Seattle Pacific, 11 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
LCSC to add Alexander
The Lewis-Clark State cross country coaching staff has announced the addition of Conner Alexander to the team this fall.
Alexander, of Bonners Ferry, medaled at the state meet this past season for Bonners Ferry High School and has a personal-best time of 16 minutes, 26 seconds in the 5,000 meters. He was named all-league multiple times in cross country and track, and he was an all-district honoree this past season. Alexander also has a 4.0 GPA.
“He has run some very good high school races and will likely have a breakout year this spring in track,” coach Mike Collins said. “He has shown very good progressive improvement each year of high school, including the year that the challenges COVID caused pushed most runners backwards.”
COLLEGE HONORS
Sellers, Way nab awards
Riley Way and Trent Sellers took Cascade Conference WVT Laboratory weekly awards after the fourth-ranked Warriors swept the Wildcats at Harris Field.
Way was named the CCC Baseball Player of the Week after hitting 9-for-19 (.474) with three runs and three RBI. The senior recorded a multi-hit game in every game of the four-game set.
Sellers improved to 3-0 on the season on Friday with a 10-2 win versus Central Washington. The junior struck out four batters in six innings, allowing just one hit and did not give up a run. The effort won Sellers the CCC Baseball Pitcher of the Week.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
WSU splits series with Hawaii
HONOLULU — The Washington State baseball team split its season-opening series against Hawaii, falling 7-4 Monday to end the trip with two wins and two losses.
The Cougars committed five errors in the loss, leading to scoring opportunities for the Warriors.
The lone bright spots for WSU was catcher Jake Meyer's line of 2-of-4 hitting with one run and two RBI.