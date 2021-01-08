College PreviewsCOLLEGE PREVIEWS

Men’s basketball
No. 7 Lewis-Clark St. at No. 5 Arizona Christian
Tipoff: 2 p.m. Pacific today, ACU Events Center, Glendale, Ariz.
Records: LCSC 8-0 overall; Arizona Christian 12-1.
Players: Today’s meeting between national notables won’t be lacking in veteran firepower. Sharpshooting Arizona Christian senior guard De’Ron Kyle (17.9 points per game) ranks 13th nationally in 3-pointers made (38). Post Robby Wilson is a top-25 rebounder in the NAIA, and junior guard Angelo Johnson is one of the better passers and defenders in the country. He adds 6.6 assists and 2.6 steals per outing — both top-10 marks. The bulky senior frontcourt tandem of Wilson and Xander Bowers combine for 24.4 points per game on 61.4 percent from the floor. The Firestorm are a top-10 team in rebounding margin (12.3) and field-goal percentage defense (37.4), and sit in the NAIA’s top 25 in scoring offense, steals, scoring margin and assists. LCSC’s balance will have to come into play in its toughest challenge yet. Seven Warriors can hit double figures in scoring on any given night, led by senior Lewistonian forward Trystan Bradley (17.9 points), who posted a career-high 30 in a blowout of Benedictine Mesa on Wednesday. Senior point guard Damek Mitchell has excelled in multiple areas, averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. The Warriors have been one of the nation’s most efficient shooting teams. They are 11th with a field-goal percentage of 52.6. Combine that with a top-15 defense, and LCSC’s got the right tools to combat the similarly talented Firestorm.
Game themes: This will be the fifth game of seven in an 11-day span for LCSC, which takes on the Firestorm again Saturday. ACU also is the first NAIA top 25 opponent on LCSC’s ever-changing docket. The same can’t be said for the Firestorm, who on Dec. 18 lost by 10 points to No. 1 Indiana Wesleyan, then stomped 17th-ranked Talladega on Jan. 3. ACU squeezed past common opponent Benedictine Mesa in December, but showed out well in a six-point loss to NCAA Division I New Mexico State on Nov. 29. This back-to-back could be viewed as a measuring stick for where the Warriors stand nationally.
Women’s basketball
Southern Utah at Idaho
Tipoff: 6 p.m. Pacific today, Memorial Gym, Moscow.
Records: SUU 3-2 overall, 0-0 Big Sky; UI 4-4, 3-1.
Players: The Thunderbirds are without graduated guard Rebecca Cardenas, their only player on last year’s All-Big Sky team who also took home defensive player of the year honors. But SUU found her replacement in the offseason, welcoming transfer Liz Graves, who’d spent her junior year at Weber State after two seasons at BYU. She leads the Big Sky in scoring at 18.6 points per game on 55 percent shooting, and averages 8.4 rebounds. The T-birds boast the No. 2 scoring offense and defense, but stats can be deceptive, considering they’ve only played five times. The Vandals got back in rhythm in Game 2 of a split at Northern Arizona last week. Idaho returned star post Natalie Klinker, who piled up 15 rebounds and 14 points in the second leg of the back-to-back. She’s 11th nationally — and first in the league — with 11.5 rebounds per game. Versatile sophomore Beyonce Bea (15.4 points) is always a handful, and junior point guard Gina Marxen (13.1 points, 4.4 assists) ranks No. 39 nationally in assist-to-turnover margin (2.92). Idaho’s exceptional depth continues to develop, as a handful of players are capable of leading the charge — including breakout Californian freshmen Paris Atchley and Sydney Gandy.
Game themes: Southern Utah hasn’t played since Dec. 21 because of COVID-19 issues, and this is the T-birds’ first conference game of the year. SUU, picked to finish eighth in the conference in preseason polls, hasn’t topped the Vandals in its past 14 tries. UI, tabbed as the league’s favorite, should be a considerable favorite here.