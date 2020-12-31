Men’s basketball
Dickinson St. at No. 7 LCSC
Tipoff: 5 p.m. Pacific today, Activity Center, Lewiston.
Records: Dickinson State 3-6; Lewis-Clark State 4-0.
Players: A stable of wily veterans has steered the Warriors’ hot start. Established standouts Trystan Bradley (14.3 points per game), Damek Mitchell (14.3) and Travis Yenor (13.0) are captaining LCSC, while senior Hodges Bailey (9.5) and freshman Oreon Courtney (9.8) also have chipped in. Three other Warriors contribute five-plus points per outing for an L-C team that has shot 52.8 percent — 50 percent from beyond the arc — during its unblemished start. Point guard Mitchell tacks on 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per outing. Bradley, a former Lewiston High School standout, led the way with 22 points and 12 boards in a tight, 65-62 win Dec. 18 against NCAA Division III notable Whitworth (Spokane), and Yenor, a 6-7 forward, followed it up a day later by posting 21 points, going 6-for-8 from outside, in another against the Pirates. Dickinson State has seen the floor more this season, but its young roster is less tested overall. The Blue Hawks, playing mostly Frontier Conference teams, shoot 46.5 percent from the field, but under 40 percent from 3-point range. Bryce Knox, a 6-4 guard, puts up 15.9 points per game to lead five double-digit scorers. LCSC will have an edge in length as Dickinson State’s tallest player stands 6-6.
Game themes: The Warriors, again one of the more stacked groups in the NAIA, presumably still are searching for their flow after a late start and a scattered schedule because of coronavirus delays. LCSC last played on Dec. 19, and its only legitimate competition was that back-to-back against Whitworth. The Warriors tuned up with two manhandlings of Yellowstone Christian to open their season. The Hawks twice have been rolled by a ranked Carroll College team, and were stomped in their season opener Oct. 23 by mid-tier FC program Montana Tech. Dickinson State, from the North Star Athletic Association, put up a decent fight in a Dec. 18 loss against Division I Montana. The visitors are playing perhaps better than expected with a youth-laden roster — as opposed to LCSC’s veteran one — and a first-year coaching staff.
N. Arizona at Idaho
Tipoff: 5 p.m. Pacific today, Memorial Gym, Moscow.
Records: N. Arizona 1-6 overall, 0-1 Big Sky Conference; Idaho 0-5, 0-2.
Players: Idaho, in the midst of a program rebuild, has been led by mainstay Scott Blakney. The senior forward is scoring 11.4 points per game and shooting 57.4 percent from the floor. Juco transfer guard DeAndre Robinson is second on the team in scoring (10.0), and leads UI in rebounding (4.6). The Vandals sit last in the Big Sky in total offense and third-to-last in defense. They’re shooting 39.1 percent; their opponents have hit 46.1 percent of their attempts. A bright spot has been 3-point shooting — UI is No. 3 in the Big Sky at 35.8 percent. NAU, under second-year coach Shane Burcar, seems to be in a similar spot. The Lumberjacks are without a senior on their roster, and have more freshmen (five) than juniors (four). They rank No. 10 in conference offense, and last in defense. Junior guard Cameron Shelton has been the workhorse. He shares the league lead in scoring (19.7), and adds 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
Game themes: Could this two-game series be Idaho’s chance to erase the goose egg? It’s been a comparably rough start for the Vandals and ’Jacks, both of whom enter coming off 30-plus-point losses. Idaho was smothered by Utah on Dec. 18, falling 79-41, while NAU was blasted by No. 1 Gonzaga 88-58 on Monday. The Lumberjacks — who are dropping games by an average of 24 points — sustained four consecutive double-digit losses to begin their season before a three-point defeat of Denver. UI is outscored 73.2-55.4 on average. Its only tight game came Dec. 9: a 61-58 loss to Washington State in a sloppy but entertaining Battle of the Palouse. It’s been two decades since Idaho went this long between games in a season.
Women’s basketball
Idaho at N. Arizona
Tipoff: 5 p.m. Pacific today, Rolle Activity Center, Flagstaff, Ariz.
Records: Idaho 3-3 overall, 2-0 Big Sky; N. Arizona 4-2, 2-0.
Players: UI has been without Natalie Klinker, who had been in the top 5 nationally in rebounding, since she fell awkwardly against WSU on Dec. 13. Coach Jon Newlee has said in recent postgame interviews and on radio shows that there’s a possibility she returns at some point during this two-game series at NAU. Montana transfer guard Gabi Harrington hasn’t played since Dec. 5. Forward/guard Beyonce Bea has been a star. The sophomore, coming off a Big Sky player of the week nod, averages 16.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Point guard Gina Marxen adds 13.2 points and 4.7 assists per showing, and budding freshmen Sydney Gandy (12.3 points) and Paris Atchley (11.2 points) are coming along well. NAU has been without a bulk of its standouts for various reasons, including preseason Big Sky MVP Khiarica Rasheed, who only has played once. Guard Emily Rodabaugh has been productive in her place, averaging 14.3 points as one of the Lumberjacks’ four double-figure scorers. She’s tied with Marxen atop the Big Sky in assists per game (4.7). Senior JJ Nakai leads the ’Jacks in scoring (18.5).
Game themes: No one can say the Vandals haven’t been tested since they last played a Big Sky game. Idaho sustained routs to power-conference foes No. 23 Texas, Washington State and sixth-ranked Arizona in the past three weeks. Newlee consistently schedules these kinds of opponents to toughen up his Vandals ahead of conference play, and we’ll see if that’s been the case against a Big Sky contender. UI was the overwhelming favorite to win the league in the media and coaches’ preseason polls, and NAU came in third. Thus far, the short-handed Lumberjacks are playing like front-runners. They smoked Eastern Washington, nipped UNLV and gave Arizona a challenge in a 13-point loss. NAU, coming off a two-week layoff, is seeking its third consecutive win against Idaho, but the Vandals only have lost once in Flagstaff since 2000.