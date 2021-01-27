COLLEGE PREVIEWS

Men’s basketball
Washington State at Colorado
Tipoff: 6 p.m. today, CU Events Center, Boulder, Colo.
Records: WSU 9-6 overall, 2-6 Pac-12 Conference; Colorado 12-4, 6-3
Players: Forward DJ Rodman and guard Ryan Rapp returned for the Cougars in a loss to Colorado on Saturday, meaning WSU finally is back to full health — save freshman guard Jefferson Koulibaly, who sustained a season-ending arm injury before the year. Wazzu showed its sharpshooting capacities against the Buffs, hitting nine of its first 10 shots. WSU couldn’t sustain it. Far from it, as the Cougars took rushed shots and were torched by CU’s penetrating guards throughout the second half. Senior point guard Isaac Bonton tops WSU at 18 points per game. Sophomore guard Noah Williams adds 12.6 points. The Buffaloes are paced by star guard McKinley Wright IV, who WSU coach Kyle Smith predicts will be an NBA player next year. Wright averages 14.8 points, 5.8 assists (second in the Pac-12) and shoots 51.7 percent from the field. CU boasts the No. 1 scoring defense in the league.
Game themes: Wazzu is in the midst of a five-game skid, the most recent of its losses Saturday, when the Cougs put up 23 points in the first eight minutes, then were held to only 22 in the second half. CU has won five of its past six games — the only exception being a stunner suffered Jan. 20 at cellar-dwelling Washington. The Buffs, who stand 9-0 at home, are the top-ranked team in the Pac-12 at No. 18 nationally, according to Ken Pomeroy’s data.
No. 4 Lewis-Clark State at Seattle Pacific
Tipoff: 6 p.m. today, Royal Brougham Pavilion, Seattle (exhibition game)
Records: LCSC 12-1 overall; Seattle Pacific 2-2
Players: Leading the Warriors is the experienced quartet of Trystan Bradley (16.8 points, 7.1 rebounds), Damek Mitchell (14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists), Hodges Bailey (12.0 points) and Jake Albright (8.9 points, 7.5 rebounds). LCSC suffered a blow last week, when it was announced that senior forward Travis Yenor will miss the season with a hand injury. Six players score in double figures on average for NCAA Division II Seattle Pacific. Guard Divant’e Moffitt leads the charge at 15 points. Post Kelton Samore averages 13.3 points on 65.6 percent shooting.
Game themes: The Falcons have played only four games after beginning their season Jan. 13. LCSC tuned up with a pair of wins against NCCAA opponent Yellowstone Christian last week, but coach Austin Johnson wasn’t entirely pleased with some sluggish spurts. The Warriors and Seattle Pacific meet in back-to-back exhibitions today and Thursday to work out the kinks.
Women’s basketball
No. 6 Stanford at Washington State
Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. tonight, Beasley Coliseum, Pullman
Records: Stanford 12-2 overall, 9-2 Pac-12; WSU 8-4, 6-4
Players: Charlisse Leger-Walker continues to assert herself as the Pac-12’s best rookie. She picked up her fifth Pac-12 freshman of the week award Monday. Leger-Walker leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 20.25 points per game and in steals at 3.0. Her sister, Krystal, dropped 23 points in WSU’s double-overtime win Sunday at Oregon State. Center Bella Murekatete’s scoring totals have only increased as the season has progressed. Stanford enjoys four double-digit scorers, led by sophomore Hayley Jones, who posts 15.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. The Cardinal are averaging 81.8 points per game — No. 16 nationally. They lead the league in scoring offense, margin, field-goal percentage defense, rebounding, blocks, assists and 3-pointers made.
Game themes: The most obvious one — WSU never has beaten Stanford. The Cougs are 0-67 versus the Cardinal, and recent showdowns have not been close. But this Wazzu team has a new vibe. It’ll get two cracks at snapping the streak at home, today and Friday. Stanford was ranked No. 1 in the country earlier this season, but dropped a bit after surprising back-to-back losses to Colorado and UCLA two weeks ago.