Men’s basketball
Colorado at Washington State
Tipoff: 5 p.m. today, Beasley Coliseum, Pullman
Records: Colorado 11-4 overall, 5-3 Pac-12 Conference; Washington State 9-5, 2-5.
Players: The Pac-12’s reigning player of the week as well as the freshman of the week hail from Colorado. Star senior Buffs guard McKinley Wright IV, who Wazzu coach Kyle Smith predicted will end up as an NBA point guard, earned the top player honor for logging 27 points and 20 assists — and shooting 50 percent — in wins against Cal and Stanford last week. He’s averaging 14.9 points and 5.8 assists per game this season. Forward Jabari Walker (6-foot-8) scored 34 points and collected 19 rebounds in two games to take home the rookie honor. Colorado is the best free-throw shooting team in the country (84.2 percent). The Cougars’ vaunted defense has had a tough go of it in Pac-12 play. Two weeks ago, it led the nation in field-goal percentage, but now its ranks No. 20. Standout point guard Isaac Bonton was limited to four points in a blowout loss to Utah on Thursday — his first non-double-digit game in the past 31 games. Sophomore guard Noah Williams (17 points) was really the only consistent bright spot as the Cougars’ shooters couldn’t buy a basket for long stretches. Freshman post Efe Abogidi, who leads the conference in rebounding at 8.0 boards per game, scored 10 points in the final 12 minutes against the Utes. Freshman forward Andrej Jakimovski has been held to 10 points in the past three games combined. Sophomore forward DJ Rodman returned to the lineup Thursday from the COVID-19 list.
Game themes: The previous time these two met, WSU stomped the Buffaloes for its first win at the Pac-12 tournament in a decade. That was the final game nationally of the 2019-20 season (before the coronavirus put a lengthy pause to sports worldwide). That win signaled a turning of the tides for the Cougars’ program, which has hit a lull midway through this season. WSU, which has dropped four consecutive league games, looks to snap its funk. It might have caught the Buffs at the right time. The visitors are coming off a stunning loss to two-win Washington, the worst team in the Pac-12.