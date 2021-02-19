COLLEGE PREVIEWS

Women’s basketball
Colorado at Washington State
Tipoff: noon today, Beasley Coliseum, Pullman.
Records: Colorado 8-9 overall, 6-8 Pac-12; Washington State 9-9, 7-9.
Players: Wazzu’s Leger-Walker sisters, Charlisse and Krystal, starred against the Buffaloes in the teams’ last meeting, a 76-63 win in Boulder. Charlisse, the Pac-12’s reigning freshman of the week for the seventh time, logged a 16-point, 10-assist performance, and senior Krystal generated a career-best 25 points. Junior forward Ula Motuga tacked on a double-double as well with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Charlisse Leger-Walker leads the Pac-12 in scoring (19.5 points). She has scored 20-plus points 10 times this season — a WSU rookie record. Krystal leads the league in total assists (80). CU is paced by senior forward Mya Hollingshed (16.4 points, 8.4 rebounds), who owns seven double-doubles on the season. Freshman guard Frida Formann (11.9 ppg) is coming off a 25-point game against Cal.
Game themes: The Cougars, ranked No. 39 in the NCAA NET and sixth in the Pac-12 standings, can’t afford any more letdowns this season. WSU, which enters on a three-game skid, can further cement itself as an NCAA tournament team with a home sweep of the Pac-12’s Mountain schools. It’s good news that the Cougars have beaten CU — ranked No. 57 in the NET and seventh in the Pac-12 — three consecutive times.