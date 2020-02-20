Men’s basketball
No. 3 LCSC at Montana Tech
Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. Pacific today, HPER Complex, Butte, Mont.
Records: L-C 25-1 overall, 13-1 Frontier Conference; Tech 14-11 overall, 6-7 Frontier Conference.
Players: L-C’s Jake Albright and Trystan Bradley respectively prepped at Clarkston and Lewiston high schools, so they’re well-known to area basketball aficianadoes. And they’re becoming just as well known to hoops fans in Montana, where the rest of the Frontier Conference calls home. With their team’s most-recent game on the line, Bradley and Albright went on a 9-0 run. Tech is led by Sindou Diallo’s 18.79 ppg, which ranks 12th in the NAIA.
Game themes: With four regular-season games left, the Warriors can clinch at least a share of the Frontier Conference crown with a win tonight.
Women’s basketball
No. 21 LCSC at Montana Tech
Tipoff: 4:30 p.m. Pacific today, HPER Complex, Butte, Mont.
Records: L-C 17-7 overall, 9-5 Frontier Conference; Tech 14-12 overall, 4-10 Frontier Conference.
Players: Partly because Peyton Souvenir averages 3.78 assists for the Warrirors, L-C has five players averaging eight or more points per game, led by Kiara Burlage’s 14.8 ppg. Tech is led by Mesa Williams’ 16.08 ppg.
Game themes: When Abbie Johnson had 10 rebounds at the half of her team’s most-recent game, L-C coach Brian Orr teased her that he wanted her to finish with 20. She wasn’t far off that pace, notching a career-high 18 rebounds, the 11th most in a single game by an LCSC player. It was a rebound game in more ways than that for the Warriors, who had lost two of three coming into Saturday’s 69-47 win against Montana State-Northern. The victory kept L-C in the running for a league title. The Warriors are tied with Carroll for second with four regular-season games left, and trail league-leading Western by a game.