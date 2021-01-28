COLLEGE PREVIEWS

Men’s basketball
Weber State at Idaho
Tipoff: 6 p.m. today, Memorial Gym, Moscow.
Records: Weber State 7-4 overall, 2-2 Big Sky; Idaho 0-11, 0-8.
Players: Weber State is averaging a league-best 84.4 points per game against 64 points allowed (seventh in the conference). Even better for the Wildcats: They lead the Big Sky in field-goal percentage offense (49.3) and defense (39.4). Senior guard Isiah Brown leads the team and is second in the Big Sky with 18.9 points. Cody Carlson and Zahir Porter combine for 25 points, and Carlson adds 5.3 rebounds per night. Weber also stands atop the conference in assists (16.55) and blocks (3.55). The Wildcats are in the top 25 in the country in 3-point percentage, field-goal percentage, scoring margin and free-throw percentage. The Vandals have not been as fortunate. They sit in the league basement in scoring offense (62 points) and defense (76.7 points). Idaho’s minus-4.27 turnover margin is the worst in the Big Sky. Individually, senior post Scott Blakney (12.0 points, 61.4 percent shooting) is the standout. Senior guard Damen Thacker (11.6 ppg) has scored in double figures in seven consecutive games. On Wednesday, Idaho disclosed that junior center Jack Wilson has left the program. A news release did not state the reason. Wilson appeared in 22 games in two years as a Vandal, but only four this year. He averaged 4.2 points last season, but 1.3 this year.
Game themes: This is the third of a five-game homestand for UI, which hasn’t had luck in Memorial Gym or anywhere as of yet. But the Vandals haven’t played since Jan. 16, while Weber’s previous game was Saturday in a five-point loss to Southern Utah. Although the Wildcats’ stats are impressive, several of their wins are not so much. The Wildcats beat up on non-NCAA Division I opponents Yellowstone Christian, Adams State and Westminster College. The teams meet again at noon Saturday at the same site.
Women’s basketball
Idaho at Weber State
Tipoff: 5 p.m. today, Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah.
Records: Idaho 7-5 overall, 6-2 Big Sky; Weber State 0-9, 0-6.
Players: The Vandals finally are back to strength, with guard Gabi Harrington and standout post Natalie Klinker returning from injuries to help UI to a rout of Northern Colorado the last time out. Klinker, who has only played in seven games this year, tops the team at 10.3 rebounds per outing. Sophomore star Beyonce Bea averages a team-best 15 points — fourth in the conference — while point guard Gina Marxen has solidified herself as one of the Big Sky’s top overall talents. She posts 14.6 points, 4.08 assists (No. 3 in the BSC) and makes 2.5 3-pointers per contest, the second-best mark in the league. She has canned 16 shots from distance in the past five games, shooting 55 percent from outside in that span. Marxen also paces the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.72). UI commits just 13.1 fouls per game — No. 4 in the country. The Wildcats lean on the frontcourt duo of Emma Torbert and Jadyn Matthews. The two combine for 12.9 rebounds. Torbert ranks No. 4 in the league in blocked shots per game (1.57) and fifth in steals (2.0). Weber State ranks last in the Big Sky in total points per game (60.8), and 10th in points allowed (76.4). Guard Kori Pentzer, from Melba, Idaho, leads the team at 11.1 points.
Game themes: There’s no better Big Sky opponent for the Vandals coming off a two-week break. Winless Weber State has lost all of its games by double figures except its previous two against Southern Utah. Idaho is 10-1 against the Wildcats since returning to the Big Sky in 2015. The two teams will meet again in Ogden at 11 a.m. Saturday.