Men’s basketball
Rocky Mountain at LCSC
Tipoff: 4 p.m. today, Lewis-Clark State Activity Center.
Records: L-C 18-1 overall, 6-1 Frontier Conference. Rocky Mountain 6-10 overall, 1-6 Frontier Conference.
Players: The Warriors have so many weapons that, after their last game, Montana Western coach Mike Larsen referred to them as a “three-headed dragon.” In actuality, they’re more like a five-headed dragon, with five players all averaging double figures (and perhaps their most dominant post, Jake Albright, not far off from it at eight points per game). Albright took charge in L-C’s 85-61 win Thursday against Western — which was far more plucky than its 2-5 league mark might indicate. The Bulldogs are the only team in the league to have beaten Carroll College (second in the league race) on its home court — and despite trailing by as many as 16 against L-C Thursday, Western thrice pulled within a bucket in the second half. Each time, Albright provided a score for L-C in the paint. The third of those rebuttals by Albright came with 13:20 left and spurred a 12-0 run. Warriors coach Austin Johnson had this to say on Albright: “Jake and I talk — I don’t necessarily think he’s played to the standard he’s capable of (during) a couple of games earlier in league, but part of that is because he’s so unselfish. But we need someone who can score inside and he’s probably our best weapon inside.”
Game themes: The Warriors, who are ranked No. 12 in the NAIA (and should be in the top 5, according to Western’s coach), will be looking to stay alone atop the FC standings.
Women’s basketball
Rocky Mountain at LCSC
Tipoff: 2 p.m. today, Lewis-Clark State Activity Center.
Records: L-C 12-5 overall, 4-3 Frontier Conference. Rocky Mountain 13-5 overall, 4-3 Frontier Conference.
Players: The Warriors’ Kiara Burlage leads her team in three categories: points (13.75 per game), rebounds (6.69) and blocks (0.75). When the Warriors needed to put Montana Western away on Thursday, it was Burlage who put the Bulldogs to bed. The Battlin’ Bears from Billings, Mont., are led by Markaela Francis’ 16.2 ppg.
Game themes: LCSC has now won three straight after losing three of its first four conference games. As a result, the Warriors are now tied for second in the FC.