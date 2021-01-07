Men’s basketball
Washington St. at California
Tipoff: 7 p.m. Pacific today, Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, Calif.
Records: Washington St. 8-1 overall, 1-1 Pac-12; Cal 5-6, 0-4.
Players: The youth movement is gaining steam as WSU digs into league play. Big man Efe Abogidi, who’s in line to start his 10th game, is one of just two freshmen in the country averaging 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks per game. Macedonian forward Andrej Jakimovski (7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds) is steadily developing into a solid rebounder, defender and 3-point sniper. Rookie post Dishon Jackson got his first career start in the Cougars’ double-overtime loss to Arizona last week, and coach Kyle Smith said the 6-foot-10 Californian’s talent rivaled that of anyone on the floor. The statistical leaders remain the Northwest backcourt duo of Isaac Bonton (17.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals) and Noah Williams (13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals), but more options are quickly breaking out for an offense that ranks 243rd in the NCAA, according to Ken Pomeroy. The Cougars still sit No. 1 nationally in field-goal percentage defense (34.215). Wazzu has been focused on improving its foul shooting after going just 19-for-37 from the line against the Wildcats. The Cougars were without four players — each in the school’s coronavirus protocol — that night. Smith said at least one will return in 7-footer Volodymyr Markovetskyy, and his presence is “vital” against a Cal team that’s known mostly for its inside game. The Bears could be without their two leading scorers in 6-8 senior forward Grant Anticevich (10.3 points) and all-conference guard Matt Bradley (17.8 points), both of whom are dealing with injuries. Bradley torched Wazzu last year on penetration plays, scoring 26 points in a win at Berkeley. A month later, Cal triumphed again, this time going to work underneath.
Game themes: The Cougars will break the monotony and finally leave Pullman for their first road game. The Cougs, despite stacked odds, had their chances against Arizona. After being swept by the Golden Bears last season, an away win could recoup the momentum generated with an unblemished nonconference schedule. Cal’s a middle-tier Pac-12 team. It was handled twice by an Oregon State team Wazzu beat. The Bears were blown out by UCLA and Oregon and stunned by low-major Pepperdine.
Idaho at Southern Utah
Tipoff: 6 p.m. Pacific today, America First Event Center, Cedar City, Utah.
Records: Idaho 0-7 overall, 0-4 Big Sky; Southern Utah 7-1, 2-0.
Players: Pacing Southern Utah, a surprise team in the Big Sky, is Illinois transfer Tevian Jones, a 6-7 guard who’s third in the league in scoring at 18.1 points per game. Maizen Fausett (13.9 points), a 6-6 forward, and guard John Knight (12.9 points) also have been bright spots for the Thunderbirds, who boast arguably the most prolific offense in the conference. SUU shoots 50 percent from the field and attempts the second-most shots in the Big Sky. Idaho, meanwhile, is ranked 278th in the country in scoring defense, and is basically 250th or worse in every category besides 3-point shooting percentage (35.5, No. 115). Senior post Scott Blakney (12.7 points) hits 61 percent of his attempts, while Gabe Quinnett, a sophomore guard from Moscow High School, averages 10.7 points on 48.4 percent from 3-point range. Juco transfer DeAndre Robinson and Idahoan senior Damen Thacker each add 8 points per game.
Game themes: SUU’s hot start is a bit misleading. Granted, the Thunderbirds own good wins in their two one-point defeats of Montana. But take a look at some of their other opponents: National Christian College Athletic Association team Bethesda, which Southern Utah topped twice; Dixie State, a program playing its first year in Division I; and NAIA Saint Katherine. SUU, which ranks No. 17 on the Mid-Major Top 25 poll, hasn’t seen the floor since Dec. 21 because of COVID-19 issues. UI rallied, then lost in overtime to fellow Big Sky bottom-feeder Northern Arizona the previous time out. Blakney and Quinnett posted career-high scoring outputs of 23 and 18 points, respectively. The Vandals have been plagued by late turnovers and foul trouble this season, and haven’t yet been able to close out a solid performance.