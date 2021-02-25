Men’s basketball
Washington State at Arizona
Tipoff: 8 p.m. today, McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz.
Records: Washington State 14-10 overall, 7-10 Pac-12; Arizona 15-8, 9-8.
Players: Washington State sophomore Noah Williams (14.5 points) is the reigning NCAA March Madness player of the week as well as the Oscar Roberston national player of the week after scoring 72 points in the Cougars’ first sweep of the conference’s two Bay Area schools since 2011-12. Arizona’s 6-foot-11 Azuolas Tubelis (12.2 points, 50.7 field-goal percentage) is Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.
Game themes: Fresh off a thrilling 85-76 three-overtime home win against Stanford, the Cougars head to the Grand Canyon State for their final three regular-season games of the season. (After this game, they play at Arizona State on Saturday and Monday.) Speaking of thrillers, the Cougs will try to avenge an 86-82 double overtime loss Jan. 2 to Arizona. The Wildcats, who rank first nationally in free throws made and attempted, knocked off USC 81-72 in their most recent game.
Multnomah at Lewis-Clark State
Tipoff: 5:30 p.m. today, Activity Center
Records: Multnomah 0-5, Lewis-Clark State 16-1.
Players: Sophomore guard Zach Richardson leads Multnomah at 22 points per game. LCSC guard Damek Mitchell (15.4 points, 44.2 percent from 3s) went off for 30 points last week in an 80-71 win at the College of Idaho that gave the Warriors a berth at the NAIA tournament.
Game themes: The Warriors welcome back Multnomah of Portland, Ore., for their final two regular-season games today and Friday, looking to stay on point for their opening-round host gig in the NAIA tournament March 12-13. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Multnomah didn’t open its season until absorbing 124-75 and 107-53 shellackings at LCSC on Feb. 10-11. The Lions, who play an extremely uptempo game, have scheduled nine games this season, all on the road.