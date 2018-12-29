Men’s basketball
> Concordia-Edmonton at Lewis-Clark State
Tipoff: 6 tonight, Activity Center, Lewiston
Records: Lewis-Clark State 11-1 overall, 2-0 Frontier Conference; Concordia Edmonton 10-2 overall, 10-2 Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference.
Players: Lewis-Clark State forward Race Martin’s hot touch from outside has helped him hit 65 percent of his long bombs this season, which is the top mark in the NAIA Division I ranks. Martin’s not tops on his own team in scoring, however. That honor belongs to Cory Dollarhide (15.4 ppg), followed closely by Dana Abe (14.4 ppg). For the Thunder, Ryan McLaren has shown earlier this season that he’s capable of putting up 30 points in a game, and he’ll be the prime player the Warriors will key on in this game.
Game themes: The Warriors got a challenge in their most recent nonleague game at the Activity Center — for a little while at least. But eventually, the Warriors pulled away to blast Multnomah University of Portland, Ore., behind a torrid touch from 3-point land. And here’s an interesting fact: In L-C’s blowout win over the Lions at home on Dec. 17, the Warriors hit 15 3-pointers — not one of them from Martin. He missed his only attempt. This year’s Warriors are one of the top defensive teams in the NAIA, holding opponents to just 56.73 points per game — the top mark in the NAIA Division I.
> Idaho State at Idaho
Tipoff: 7 tonight, Cowan Spectrum, Moscow
Records: Idaho State 4-5 overall, 0-0 Big Sky; Idaho 3-8 overall, 0-0 Big Sky
Battle of the Domes: This in-state rivalry tips off conference play for both teams — the men at Moscow and the women at Pocatello. The Vandal men are 64-44 all-time against Idaho State.
Players: The Bengals are paced by the one-two punch of guard Brandon Boyd (15 points per game, 4.3 assists per game) and forward Chier Maker (10 ppg, 7 rpg). At 6-foot-7, Maker is fourth in the Big Sky in rebounding and Boyd sits at sixth in scoring. For Idaho, freshman forward Jared Rodriguez had his biggest game of the season Friday in a loss to Santa Clara, posting a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double. Junior guard Trevon Allen (13.6 ppg) failed to reach double figures for the first time in the last nine games.
Game themes: The Vandals are nursing a four-game losing streak and haven’t lost at home to Idaho State since 2007. If this young Idaho squad can get back on track in its first Big Sky game, it could provide the confidence boost it needs as the new conference season commences.
> Santa Clara vs. Washington St.
Tipoff: 11 a.m. today, Spokane Arena, Spokane
Watch: Pac-12 Network
Records: Santa Clara, 7-6 overall, 0-0 West Coast; Washington St., 7-5 overall, 0-0 Pac-12.
Players: Viont’e Daniels should be healed from a concussion suffered about two weeks ago, so at least the Cougs might have one of their mainstays back as a boon. Robert Franks just hit the 1,000-point mark, so he’ll be looking to add more. And both will probably want to make sure they’re completely on the same page against a Santa Clara team that’s riding a four-game winning streak and has four players averaging double figures. There’s no way they’ll want to drop their sixth game to low-major opponents.
Game themes: Here’s an inkling as to what WSU might see today — Santa Clara handled Idaho by 21 points. Going off only that, the Cougars could have a solid match on their hands (they beat UI by 20). Additionally, this is the capper to what’s been a baffling nonconference schedule for Wazzu. The Cougars have played the second-easiest preseason slate in the country (KenPom), so today might be viewed as just another “prove your worth” moment against a mid-level but low-major group before the burden of Pac-12 play arrives. If it doesn’t go well for WSU, well, that wouldn’t be good.
Women’s basketball
> Idaho State at Idaho
Tipoff: 1 p.m. PST today, Reed Gym, Pocatello.
Records: Idaho 3-6 overall, 0-0 Big Sky; Idaho State 5-6 overall, 0-0 Big Sky
Tough slate: Now is when the Vandals find out how their tough nonconference schedule helped prepare them for their Big Sky slate. Idaho navigated games against Stanford, Texas Tech, Boise State and Gonzaga in nonconference play, with a win over the Red Raiders.
Players: Preseason Big Sky MVP Mikayla Ferenz is tied for the conference lead in scoring with Sacramento State’s Hannah Friend (22.4 points per game). The Idaho senior also leads the team in six other categories — FG attempts (186), FG Made (72), points (193), 3PFG attempted (101), 3PFG made (31) and 3PFG per game (3.44). The more balanced Bengals are led by Saylair Grandon (12.4 ppg), Grace Kenyon (12.2) and Estefania Ors (11.5).
Game themes: It’s a clash of Idaho’s third-ranked Big Sky scoring offense (70.9 ppg) against Idaho State’s third-ranked Big Sky scoring defense (64.1 ppg allowed). Opponents have struggled at Reed Gym, where the Bengals are undefeated at 3-0.