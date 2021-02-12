Women’s basketball
Washington State at No. 10 Arizona
Tipoff: 6 p.m. Pacific today, McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz.
Records: Washington State 9-7 overall, 7-7 Pac-12; Arizona 12-2, 10-2.
Players: Freshman WSU guard Charlisse Leger-Walker ranks second in the conference in scoring (18.9 points) and remains at the top in steals (2.4). Her senior sister, Krystal, ranks second on the team in most categories. She logs 11.3 points, 4.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.63 steals per game. Center Bella Murekatete and Ula Motuga have improved their outputs. Both tack on about nine points and seven rebounds each outing. UA is the only Pac-12 team with three 1,000-point scorers — guard Aari McDonald, and forwards Cate Reese and Sam Thomas. McDonald is the NCAA’s active scoring leader. She averages 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.71 assists. Arizona boasts one of the league’s best defenses, coming in at first in steals (9.9 per game).
Game themes: The Cougars stunned then-No. 7 Arizona on Jan. 11, when Charlisse Leger-Walker flipped in tough buzzer-beaters at the end of regulation and in overtime. The Cougs had faced a 16-point deficit late in the third quarter. WSU has earned an upset-minded reputation against ranked teams this year. Aside from the gutty shocker against UA, the Cougars popped No. 5 UCLA, No. 21 Oregon State — at Beasley Coliseum — and took the Bruins and top-15 Oregon to the wire in losses. They haven’t played outside Pullman since Jan. 24. Can they do it on the road? UA has won four straight since dropping one to the Cougars.
MSU-Billings at No. 24 Lewis-Clark State
Tipoff: 6 p.m. today, Activity Center, Lewiston
Records: Montana State-Billings 2-1 overall; Lewis-Clark State 9-4.
Players: The Warriors rank top 50 in the NAIA in assist-to-turnover ratio (0.99), 3-point percentage (33.2), turnover margin (3.6) and blocks (3.39). Three seniors continue to lead the way in Kiara Burlage (16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds), Jansen Edmiston (12.3 points) and Abbie Johnson (10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds). Taryn Shelley has paced MSU-Billings through three games, posting 21.3 points per night on 63.6 percent shooting.
Game themes: The Warriors ground out a 56-49 win Jan. 29 against the Yellowjackets, then lost 77-69 a day later in Billings. Both teams shot sub-35 percent in first game. LCSC squandered a 17-point first-quarter lead in the second game with a six-minute drought after halftime. MSU-Billings, an NCAA Division II team, beat Frontier Conference challenger Rocky Mountain 70-68 on Feb. 10. This two-game series — which continues with a 2 p.m. tip Saturday — will cap LCSC’s regular season. The Warriors will face the College of Idaho next week in a best-of-3 series for the Cascade Conference title and a berth into the NAIA national tournament.