COLLEGE PREVIEWS

Men’s basketball
Yellowstone Christian at No. 4 Lewis-Clark State
Tipoff: 5:30 p.m. today, LCSC Activity Center.
Records: LCSC 10-1 overall; Yellowstone Christian unknown.
Players: The Warriors’ sizable, deep, lengthy and experienced roster should have no trouble here. For a refresher: Senior forward Trystan Bradley leads the team at 17 points per game, while fellow seniors Damek Mitchell (14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists), Travis Yenor (11.8 points) and Hodges Bailey (11.6 points) also have had standout moments. The Centurions’ roster features 10 freshmen, and statistics don’t appear to be available anywhere online.
Game themes: Yellowstone Christian is a minuscule school in Billings, Mont., which has an enrollment of only about 80 students, according to 406 Montana Sports. LCSC has been scrambling to schedule games this year in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this will be the second regular-season back-to-back against a team that doesn’t have much business being anything but an exhibition opponent. The Warriors routed the Centurions — who also have played NCAA Division I teams Montana, Montana State and Weber State — by 28 and 49 points, respectively, to open their season Dec. 4-5 here.
Women’s basketball
Lewis-Clark State at Seattle Pacific
Tipoff: 6 p.m. today, Royal Brougham Pavilion, Seattle.
Records: LCSC 5-2 overall; Seattle Pacific 2-1.
Players: Key for the Warriors will be neutralizing junior Falcons guard Ashley Alter, who has scored 57 points through three games. She’s the reigning Great Northwest Athletic Conference player of the week. LCSC’s roster undoubtedly has the edge in experience and balance. Senior forwards Kiara Burlage (15.8 points) and Abbie Johnson (11.4 points), and senior guard Jansen Edmiston (10 points) each average in double figures scoring. Senior point guard Peyton Souvenir has racked up team-highs of 29 assists and 16 steals.
Game themes: The Warriors have been off the court since bouncing the College of Idaho on Jan. 9. Seattle Pacific, an NCAA Division II school, began its season two days later. The programs have met 31 times — most of those coming before 2007, when the Falcons played at the NAIA level. Seattle Pacific is above .500 for the first time in three years.
Washington State at No. 13 Oregon
Tipoff: 5 p.m. today, Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Ore.
TV: Pac-12 Network
Records: WSU 7-3 overall, 5-3 Pac-12; Oregon 9-3, 7-3.
Players: Superstar Cougar freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker still sits atop the league in scoring (19.7 points) and steals (3.0). Her 10 consecutive double-digit scoring performances tie program legend Borislava Hristova for the most in a row to start a Wazzu career. Her senior sister, Krystal, has posted averages of 14.7 points and 5.6 assists per game in the past five outings. Krystal Leger-Walker rebounded an intentionally missed free throw at the end of regulation against No. 8 UCLA last week and put it back to send it to overtime. That play landed at No. 9 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays. Center Bella Murekatete had a career game in the loss to UCLA, totaling 16 rebounds and five blocks, one preventing a game-winning shot from the Bruins. Sophomore Nyara Sabally leads Oregon with 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Eleven Ducks have scored in double figures this year. They rank 15th nationally in shooting (47.7 percent), and hold opponents to 36 percent from the field in forcing 16 turnovers on average and scoring 79.7 points per game.
Game themes: Oregon escaped WSU on Dec. 21, winning 69-65 after a potential game-winning shot from the Cougs rattled out. Wazzu led for 31 minutes in that game. The Ducks and Cougars are on slight slides. Oregon has lost three of its past four — all to ranked teams — and WSU dropped back-to-back overtime games to the L.A. schools after upsetting No. 7 Arizona at home. The Cougars slipped out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll but still are receiving votes, and sit No. 32 in the NCAA NET rankings. A win here could move them back in.