COLLEGE PREVIEWS

Men’s basketball
No. 4 Lewis-Clark State vs. Multnomah
Tipoff: 6 p.m. today, Activity Center, Lewiston
Records: LCSC 12-1; Multnomah 0-0.
Players: Lewiston High School graduate and senior forward Trystan Bradley leads the Warriors in scoring (16.8 points) and is second in rebounding (7.1). Senior guard Damek Mitchell averages 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and has a team-best 61 assists. Senior guard Hodges Bailey averages 12.0 points. Zach Richardson is the Lions’ top returning player. The sophomore averaged 15.2 points in 2019-20.
Game themes: The Warriors play two games against the Lions as preparation before next week’s best-of-3 Cascade Conference championship series against the College of Idaho. Meanwhile, Multnomah will be competing for the first time this season. The Lions lost four of their top five scorers from a year ago, accounting for 67 of their 93 points per game. In LCSC’s previous game, Mitchell tallied 20 points in a 93-81 loss Friday to Northwest Nazarene in an exhibition.