COLLEGE PREVIEWS

Men’s basketball
Washington St. at Stanford
Tipoff: 2 p.m. Pacific today, Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz, Calif.
Records: WSU 9-1 overall, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference; Stanford 7-3, 3-1.
Players: CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein tabbed Wazzu’s Portland-Seattle duo of Isaac Bonton and Noah Williams as “the nation’s most underrated backcourt” on Friday on Twitter, and wondered just how good the Cougs would be had CJ Elleby stuck around. Turns out, they’re pretty solid, with more options than expected too. Bonton had his most efficient game of the year Thursday in a comfortable win at Cal, totaling 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting, tacking on six assists and five rebounds. Williams has developed into a legitimate double-digit scoring threat after a freshman year defined by defensive dexterity. The pair is only getting more opportunities with the emergence of freshmen starters Efe Abogidi, Andrej Jakimovski and Dishon Jackson. WSU’s offensive capabilities are starting to blossom, and its defense leads the nation in field-goal percentage (34.24). On Ken Pomeroy’s NCAA rankings, the Cougars have climbed to 114th — they entered the Kyle Smith era at No. 207. Against Cal, Wazzu was without guard Ryan Rapp, and forwards DJ Rodman and Brandton Chatfield, all of whom still were in the school’s COVID-19 protocol. The Cardinal enjoy the services of the Pac-12’s leading scorer in 6-foot-9 senior forward Oscar da Silva, who’s averaging 19.1 points per game and shooting 64 percent. In a blowout of Washington on Thursday, freshman forward Ziaire Williams posted the program’s first triple-double since Brook Lopez in 2007, registering 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Key Stanford guards Daejon Davis and Bryce Wills each have been injured recently, and could miss the game. The Cardinal are No. 2 in field-goal percentage (49.3) in the Pac-12.
Game themes: Because of coronavirus protocols in Santa Clara County, Stanford has been hosting games in Santa Cruz, at the home of the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate. The Cardinal, predicted to finish fourth in the Pac-12 in the league’s preseason media poll, beat the Cougs twice last year, and have been impressive again this season. They routed No. 25 Alabama, almost toppled No. 14 North Carolina and squeezed past Arizona on Dec. 19. WSU is coming off only its second conference road win of Smith’s tenure, and another one surely would elicit more buzz around the program.
Women’s basketball
College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark St.
Tipoff: 2 p.m. Pacific today, LCSC Activity Center, Lewiston.
Records: LCSC 4-2; College of Idaho 1-5.
Players: LCSC’s veteran-laden lineup features a handful of players who can lead the way any night. Senior forward Kiara Burlage ranks 46th in the country in scoring at 17.7 points per game, and post Abbie Johnson adds 12.3 points. Senior guards Jansen Edmiston (9.7 points) and Peyton Souvenir also have been productive. Souvenir is 45th nationally in assists per game (4.3), and collects 2.3 steals per outing. Johnson (6-foot-2) and the 6-3 Sara Muehlhausen should have an advantage underneath against a smaller Yotes lineup. C of I is paced by Kaylee Krusemark (10.3 points), its lone double-digit scorer. LCSC shoots 39 percent against the Yotes’ 31.2 percent.
Game themes: The Warriors enter the game after a near-three-week layoff. They split with No. 6 Carroll on Dec. 19 and 20, and should get a tuneup of sorts in a nonleague game against a fellow Cascade Conference team which hasn’t played since Dec. 17. Because of coronavirus cancellations, the Cascade isn’t staging a regular season. The Yotes lost to NCAA Division I opponents Boise State and Eastern Washington, putting up a fight against the Eagles.