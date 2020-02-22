Men’s basketball
No. 19 Carroll at No. 3 LCSC
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. today, Lewis-Clark State Activity Center.
Records: L-C 25-2 overall, 13-2 Frontier Conference; Carroll 19-8 overall, 10-5 FC.
Players: The Warriors will fete two upperclassmen on senior night: Josiah Westbrook and Conner Moffatt, both guards. Westbrook ranks No. 2 in the NAIA in 3-point percentage (.525) and third on the Warriors in scoring (12.84 ppg). The Saints are led by Dane Warp’s 18.19 ppg.
Game themes: The Warriors suffered just their second defeat all season on Thursday, falling by three to Montana Tech on the road in Butte, Mont. So that added import to tonight’s game. A loss by L-C could leave the door open for a tie for first with Carroll. But a win by the Warriors against the second-place team in the league would give the Warriors the league crown outright. L-C had clinched at least a share of the league title earlier this week when the Saints lost to Tech. L-C’s only other loss this season came to Carroll, which won 78-69 on Dec. 6 against the Warriors in Helena, Mont. L-C won these teams’ last meeting by 27.
Women’s basketball
No. 16 Carroll at No. 21 LCSC
Tipoff: 5:30 p.m. today, Lewis-Clark State Activity Center.
Records: L-C 18-7 overall, 10-5 Frontier Conference; Carroll 18-9 overall, 10-5 FC.
Players: As the Warriors’ lone senior, Jamie Nielson will get all the attention before the game when the Warriors honor her career. She’s come on strong as of late, most notably with a 35-point outing against Providence in L-C’s 73-65 loss on Feb. 13. Carroll’s Danielle Wagner leads the Saints in points per game (13.42) and steals (1.77).
Game themes: Hannah Burland hit a buzzer-beater in overtime to give the Warriors a win Thursday at Montana Tech, and with their victory, the Warriors are tied with Carroll for second in the Frontier Conference. No. 19 Montana Western currently holds the top spot. The Warriors will face the Bulldogs in the final contest of the regular season. Just three games remain in the regular season.