COLLEGE PREVIEWS

Men’s basketball
Washington State at Washington
Tipoff: 5 p.m. today, Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle.
Records: WSU 9-7 overall, 2-7 Pac-12; UW 3-11, 2-7.
Players: Wazzu’s Pacific Northwest backcourt duo of Isaac Bonton and Noah Williams showed out in a sweep of the Huskies last season, combining for 57 points and fueling the Cougars with energy. Williams, a Seattle native, is on a shooting tear right now. He is 15-for-26 from distance in the past five games, and is averaging 12.8 points this year. Bonton, who missed WSU’s previous game with the flu, posts 18 points per outing, and has only been held under double figures once. Washington boasts only one double-digit scorer in Kentucky transfer point guard Quade Green (15.4 points, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals). UW has had some trouble teasing out its lineup after star freshmen Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart departed for the NBA.
Game themes: Second-year WSU coach Kyle Smith is 12-0 against PNW opponents, and his team snapped a four-game skid against the hated Huskies with two entertaining wins last year. But the two teams seem to be on opposite trajectories right now. Wazzu is on a six-game losing streak, while the Huskies have won back-to-back games after dropping embarrassing decisions to such lowly foes as UC Riverside and Montana earlier this season. UW has allowed 80-plus points seven times, but broke out of its slump with a near-upset of UCLA, then posted convincing wins against Colorado and Utah — both of which handled the Cougs.