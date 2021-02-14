COLLEGE PREVIEWS

Women’s basketball
Washington State at Arizona State
Tipoff: 11:30 a.m. today, Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
Records: Washington State 9-8 overall; 7-8 in Pac-12; Arizona State 9-7, 4-7.
Players: Washington State standout freshman guard Charlisse Leger-Walker averages 18.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. She has won the Pac-12’s freshman of the week award six times this season. She leads the conference in scoring, is second in minutes played (37.7), third in steals (2.3), fifth in 3-pointers made (2.35) eighth in free-throw percentage (77.3 percent) and ninth in assists (3.5). Senior sister Krystal Leger-Walker is the only other Cougar averaging double figures in points (11.3), which is good for 20th in the conference. She also is fourth in assists (4.5), tied for seventh in 3s made (1.94) and 10th in steals (1.71). Taya Hanson leads Arizona State at 12.6 points and is second on the team at 4.6 rebounds. Jaddan Simmons adds 11.0 points.
Game themes: The Cougars look to get back on the right track after losing four of their previous five games. However, that one win was a big one, at home Feb. 5 against then-No. 5 UCLA. This might be the place for it to happen. Despite the Sun Devils winning 10 straight in the series and 37 of the past 44 overall, they have lost four of five overall and just can’t find the court. Since a Jan. 3 home game against Stanford, Arizona State has had six games postponed because of COVID-19 issues. It’s hard to find any rhythm when you are not playing consistently.