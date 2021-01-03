Women’s basketball
Washington St. at Colorado
Tipoff: 11 a.m. PST today, CU Events Center, Boulder, Colo.
Records: Washington St. 5-1 overall, 3-1 Pac-12 Conference; Colorado 4-4 overall, 2-3 Pac-12.
Players: WSU rookie Charlisse Leger-Walker continues to light it up. She improved upon her scoring pace with 23 points in the Cougs’ defeat of Utah on Friday. She’s poured in 20-plus points in four games already. The win over the Utes also marked Wazzu’s best offensive output as a team this year — Ula Motuga, Bella Murekatete and Krystal Leger-Walker tacked on double figures too. The Buffs are one of the better rebounding teams in the county with a plus-six margin. Mya Hollingshed, a 6-foot-3 senior, corrals 8.6 boards per game. Scoring-wise, three of them sit in double digits: Hollingshed (14.9), guard Jaylyn Sherrod (11.3) and true freshman guard Frida Formann (10.5). CU averages a respectable 69.3 points per game, and shoots 41.6 percent from the floor.
Game themes: Looking up and down its schedule, Colorado doesn’t make a ton of sense. The Buffaloes got torched by both Oregon schools and upset by low-major Denver, but walloped Utah and Washington by 30 points apiece and nearly stunned No. 6 Arizona, losing by three. Wazzu has been more consistent. It seems like as good a chance as any for the Cougs to collect their first win in Boulder in five years.