Men’s basketball
LCSC at MSU-Northern
Tipoff: 7 p.m. Pacific on Friday, Armory Gymnasium, Havre, Mont.
Records: L-C 19-1 overall, 7-1 Frontier Conference; MSU-Northern 12-8 overall, 2-6 FC.
Players: L-C’s Damek Mitchell needs just one assist to tie Trea Thomas’ team record for a career (406) and will most likely break that this game. Mitchell also happens to be the Warriors’ point leader (14.3 ppg). His ability to knock down long shots has made him even tougher to keep out of the lane — and he has a knack for lobbing the ball just right, when one of his big men have their man sealed in the post. The Warriors have five players averaging double figures. Northern is also balanced, with four players averaging nine or more points, led by Mascio McCadney (15.21 ppg)
Game themes: The Warriors sit alone atop the Frontier Conference standings, a half game ahead of Providence (6-2 in league). The Warriors’ only loss so far in the FC has come on the road. The past two weeks, the Warriors have looked dominant with one exception: The last-place team in the league (Rocky Mountain) actually led LCSC on its home court until the final 10 minutes. That shows how much parity there is in the league — and why the Warriors will need to be extra careful when they go on the road.
Women’s basketball
LCSC at MSU-Northern
Tipoff: 5 p.m. Pacific on Friday, Armory Gymnasium, Havre, Mont.
Records: L-C 13-5 overall, 5-3 Frontier Conference; Northern 15-5 overall, 4-4 FC.
Players: Lewis-Clark State’s Kiara Burlage has shown an ability to give the Warriors crucial baskets when they need them. The 6-foot forward from Columbia Falls, Mont., averages 14.39 ppg. Jamie Nielson (10.7 ppg) and Abbie Johnson (9.1 ppg) also provide consistent scoring threats for the Warriors.
Game themes: The Warriors started league 1-3 but are now on a four-game winning streak. That puts them second in the conference and back in the mix to compete for a league title (which has been the norm). During their current skein, the Warriors won one game where they trailed 20-0 to start the contest. So L-C’s never really out of a game. The Warriors held their most-recent opponent, Rocky Mountain, to just eight third-quarter points to turn what had been a tie game into a blowout victory. LCSC’s 3-point shooting was the highlight of its most recent outing, with the Warriors hitting 11 in all — not something they anticipated after starting Saturday’s home game against the Battlin’ Bears 1-for-15 from the outside.