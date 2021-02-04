Men’s basketball
Washington State at Oregon
Tipoff: 8 p.m. today, Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Ore.
Records: Washington State 10-7, 3-7 Pac-12; Oregon 9-3, 4-2
Players: Two Pacific Northwest natives stepped up their games as Washington State broke a six-game losing streak Sunday. Senior guard Isaac Bonton scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half, and sophomore guard Noah Williams had 21 points as the Cougars beat their Apple Cup rivals, Washington, 77-62. It was WSU’s first victory since a 71-60 win Jan. 7 at California. Those two lead the Cougars in scoring, with Bonton averaging 18.5 points per outing and Williams at 13.2. Freshman post Efe Abogidi added 13 points as he broke out of a string of not-so-good recent performances. Oregon has four players averaging in double figures, with senior guard Chris Duarte leading the way at 18.4 points per game. Eugene Omoruyi adds 16.8 points, Eric Williams Jr. comes in at 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds, and LJ Figueroa adds 10.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.
Game themes: The Cougars would keep the momentum going, while the Ducks just want to get on the court. WSU beat No. 8 Oregon in its only meeting a season ago, but before then had lost four straight in the series. The Ducks haven’t played since a 75-64 loss Jan. 23 at home to Oregon State, so you have to figure Oregon is itching to erase the sting of losing to their in-state rivals. In fact, the Ducks have played just twice since Jan. 9.
Eastern Washington at Idaho
Tipoff: 6 p.m. today, Memorial Gym, Moscow
Records: Eastern Washington 6-6, 5-2 Big Sky; Idaho 0-13, 0-19.
Players: Senior forward Scott Blakney leads the Vandals in scoring at 11.6 points, making 60.6 percent of his shots. Senior guard Damen Thacker adds 10.8 points, but Idaho hasn’t really had a dependable third option most of the time. In two games against Weber State this past weekend, former Moscow High School standout and sophomore guard Gabe Quinnett led the way, scoring 13 points each time in losses for the Vandals. Thacker is automatic at the free-throw line, going 32-of-34 (94.1 percent) so far this season, and he also is 11th in the conference in steals per game (1.2). For the Eagles, four players average in double figures, led by Tanner Groves. Groves, who won Big Sky player of the week honors, averages 17.3 points and 9.3 rebounds. Jacob Davison (13.5 points), Tyler Robertson (12.6 points) and Kim Aiken Jr. (10.9 points) supplement Groves.
Game themes: Now would be as good of time as any for Idaho to register that first victory, especially playing at home against their regional rivals. The teams split the series in 2019-20, winning on the other’s home court. This is the final of a five-game homestand for the Vandals. The two teams will play at 12:05 p.m. Saturday in Cheney.
Women’s
basketball
Eastern Oregon at No. 23 Lewis-Clark State
Tipoff: 4 p.m. today, Activity Center, Lewison.
Records: Eastern Oregon 0-0; Lewis-Clark State 7-4.
Players: LCSC is led by senior forward Kiara Burlage, who averages 16.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Senior guard Jansen Edmiston, who was this week’s Cascade Conference player of the week, adds 11.7 points. Senior forward Abbie Johnson contributes 10.7 points and leads the Warriors at 6.1 rebounds. LCSC has the capability on any night to put five players in double figures, with senior guard Peyton Souvenir and junior guard Abby Farmer complementing the top three scorers. Eastern Oregon was led a year ago by Beverly Slater, who averaged 13.1 points and 9.3 rebounds.
Game themes: The Warriors are looking to get back in the win column after a disappointing showing at Montana State-Billings on Saturday. LCSC had a 17-point lead after the first quarter but eventually lost 77-68 to end the two-game series with a split. The Warriors have been a bit up and down lately, going 2-2 in their past four games after being sidelined for an almost two-week stretch. The Mountaineers, who finished 22-10 overall and 15-5 in the Cascade in 2019-20, are playing for the first time this season. Eastern Oregon has 10 letterwinners returning from last year. While both teams compete in the Cascade, this will be a nonconference contest.
Idaho at Eastern Washington
Tipoff: 6:05 p.m. today, Reese Court, Cheney, Wash.
TV: SWX
Records: Idaho 9-5, 8-2 Big Sky; Eastern Washington 6-9, 5-5
Players: The Vandals, despite missing senior forward Natalie Klinker for most of the past month, have taken to the outside to win games recently. In a series sweep at Weber State this past weekend, Idaho hit 49 field goals overall, 24 of them from distance. Leading the charge was sophomore guard Beyonce Bea, who accumulated 47 points and 17 rebounds in the two games against the Wildcats. She leads Idaho with 16.2 points and adds 7.7 rebounds. Senior guard Gabi Harrington chips in 14.4 points and junior guard Gina Marxen contributes 13.9 points. The Eagles are led by Maisie Burnham, who averages 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. Kennedy Dickie (12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds), Aaliyah Alexander (11.9 points) and Grace Kirscher (10.3 points) also average in double digits scoring.
Game themes: The tough schedule UI coach Jon Newlee put in front of his team, even with all the madness because of COVID-19, seems to be doing the trick. At one point, the Vandals were 3-4. Now, they’ve won six of their past seven contests. Idaho also looks to keep the series between the two teams decided in its direction. Eastern Washington hasn’t won a game against the Vandals since Jan. 12, 2018, a stretch of five games. The two teams will meet again at noon Saturday at Memorial Gym in Moscow.