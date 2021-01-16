COLLEGE PREVIEWS

Men’s basketball
Washington State at USC
Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. Pacific today, Galen Center, Los Angeles
Records: WSU 9-3 overall, 2-3 Pac-12; USC 10-2, 4-1.
Players: The Cougars had no response for UCLA’s hot shooting in a 30-point loss Thursday. Thus, Wazzu’s formerly top-ranked field-goal percentage defense nationwide fell to No. 9. USC, meanwhile, has moved up into first place in that category (36.1 percent). The Trojans battered the undersized Cougs twice last year, but the visitors now enjoy the size of a Pac-12 competitor — developing the lengthy youth still is the primary objective. WSU’s freshman frontcourt of Efe Abogidi and Dishon Jackson didn’t have much of an answer for the Bruins. Wazzu point guard Isaac Bonton is playing the best ball of his career. In the past four games, he’s scored 88 points (22.0 per game) on 34-for-64 (53.1 percent) shooting. Bonton has added 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game in that stretch. USC is led by superstar frosh Evan Mobley (16.3 points, 8.8 rebounds). The Trojans are a top-15 rebounding team in the country, and No. 2 in blocks per game (6.2).
Game themes: WSU hasn’t beaten USC in its past eight tries, and hasn’t topped the Trojans in L.A. since 2015. The Cougs lacked energy against UCLA, coach Kyle Smith said, and they’ll need to recoup it real quick in order to contend with a Trojan team that appears just as dangerous as the Bruins. USC is on a five-game winning streak, during which it handled Utah and the Arizona schools. The Trojans are coming off a 27-point thrashing of Washington.