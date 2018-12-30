Women’s basketball
Washington St. at Washington
Tipoff: 2 today, Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle
Watch: Pac-12 Network
Records: Washington St., 5-6 overall, 0-0 Pac-12; Washington, 7-5 overall, 0-0 Pac-12
Players: Washington’s got Amber Melgoza, who averages nearly 19 points, three assists and five boards per game — it’s safe to say the former All-Pac-12 player is well-rounded, but she’s practically the Huskies’ lone constant force. On the other hand, Kamie Ethridge has her Cougs looking better than coaches might’ve thought in preseason. What came as no surprise was the talent of Borislava Hristova, who’s averaging about 22 points and has scored in double figures in all of the Cougs’ 11 games. Perhaps it’ll be a scoring showdown between the two, or perhaps Wazzu’s got a few secret weapons in Alexys Swedlund and Chanelle Molina.
Themes: The only common opponent is Boise State — UW lost to the Broncos by four, while the Cougs whalloped BSU by 24. That could be a telltale sign. Both teams were tabbed conference bottomfeeders, so this Apple Cup showdown to begin Pac-12 play might just be an early-season battle to determine who stays out of the cellar (if the coaches were right, that is). However, the Cougars have undoubtedly had the more impressive slate of nonleague showings — they topped Nebraska (an NCAA tournament team last year), fashioned a few drubbings (were battered a couple times) and were edged by a near-ranked Kansas group.