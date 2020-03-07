Women’s basketball
No. 21 LCSC at No. 17 Montana Western
Tipoff: 6 p.m. Pacific today, Dillon, Mont.
Records: L-C 20-9 overall; Western 20-10.
Players: Kiara Burlage averages 15.9 ppg for the Warriors, whose only other double-digit scorer is Jamie Nielson (11.1 ppg). The Bulldogs are led by Savannah Bignell’s 9.96 ppg. Moscow High School alum Gracey Meyer is averaging 9.53 ppg for Western.
Game themes: Lewis-Clark State’s likely a lock for the NAIA tournament, but could improve its seeding with a win. The Warriors will be looking for their second win in eight days against the second-place team in the league. The Warriors beat Western in double overtime Feb. 29 behind Burlage’s 25 points. L-C shot a remarkable 50 percent from the floor in that game, and for the Warriors to beat the Bulldogs again will require another efficient offensive effort. For all their proficiency shooting the ball, the Warriors coughed it up 21 times — something which didn’t bite them only because Western committed the same number of turnovers. For L-C to win this game, it’ll have to take better care of the ball.