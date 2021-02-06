Men’s basketball
Washington State at Oregon State
Tipoff: 3 p.m. today, Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Ore.
Records: WSU 11-7 overall, 4-7 Pac-12; Oregon State 9-7, 5-5
Players: Isaac Bonton is averaging almost 19 points a game for the Cougars, and Ethan Thompson paces Oregon State with 16 points a game.
Game themes: The Cougars have won two in a row, both on the road, and would like to notch another W before starting a five-game homestand. Bonton netted 23 points in the Wazzu’s 74-71 win Thursday at Oregon, its first victory in Eugene, Ore., in 11 years. The Beavers are coming off a 91-71 home win against Washington.
Women’s basketball
No. 24 Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho
Tipoff: 6 p.m. today, Albertson Center, Caldwell, Idaho
Records: Lewis-Clark State 8-4; College of Idaho 4-10.
Players: Senior post Kiara Burlage (16.8 ppg, 49.6 percent FG) is coming off a 24-point, nine-rebound performance in the Warriors’ 79-61 home win Thursday against Eastern Oregon. The Yotes’ weirdly bunched-up stat sheet is topped by Lexi Mitchell at 7.8 points per game. Their top 10 scorers all are within 4.8 points of one another.
Game themes: The Warriors will try to duplicate the dominance of the College of Idaho they showed in a 75-39 win at Lewiston on Jan. 8. Until Eastern Oregon made its season debut, these were the only two Cascade Conference teams to have seen action in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, and they’ll clash in a best-of-3 series to decide the conference’s automatic bid into the NAIA tournament starting Feb. 17.