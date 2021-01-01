Women’s basketball
Washington St. at Utah
Tipoff: 11 a.m. Pacific today, Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City.
Records: WSU 4-1 overall, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference; Utah 2-4 overall, 1-4 Pac-12.
Players: Charlisse Leger-Walker, a two-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honoree, ranks second in the conference in points per game, and fourth among all NCAA freshmen at 18.8. At this pace, she has a good chance of snapping program great Borislava Hristova’s WSU rookie scoring record. The younger of the two standout Leger-Walker sisters — beside senior Krystal — also pulls down 5.8 boards on average, and leads the team with 13 steals. Mainstay Coug forward Ula Motuga is shooting 54.3 percent from the floor, and logging 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Four others add five-plus points on average, and Krystal Leger-Walker doles out four assists per outing. Wazzu ranks No. 32 in the country in scoring defense, and in the top 60 nationally in steals and blocks per game. The Cougars’ breakout defense has held four opponents at 55 or fewer points. Utah sits 258th in the NCAA in shooting percentage (36.4). Only one player averages double-digits in scoring — guard Brynna Maxwell (12.7). Utah shoots under 30 percent on 3-pointers, and commits 20.2 giveaways per night (287th in the country).
Game themes: WSU, which hasn’t left the Evergreen State this season, hopes to maintain its early-season momentum against a Utah team that’s on a three-game skid, and definitely beatable — though the Cougars have been handled by the Utes in six consecutive meetings. But this is a much more competitive Wazzu team than recent ones. The Cougs topped No. 21 Oregon State — as did Utah — and were a shot away from stunning seventh-ranked Oregon. The Utes ... not so much; they lost to the Ducks by 42 points on Dec. 6.