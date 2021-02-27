COLLEGE PREVIEWS

Men’s basketball
Washington State at Arizona State
Tipoff: 6 p.m. Pacific today, Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
Records: Washington State 14-11 overall, 7-11 Pac-12; Arizona State 9-11, 6-8.
Players: Wazzu enters off a sluggish night offensively in a loss to Arizona, during which the Cougars shot 31.7 percent and had standouts Isaac Bonton and Noah Williams limited to only 11 points combined. Bonton, who still is recovering from ankle injuries that kept him out of three games, leads the Cougs in scoring at 17.7 points per game — No. 3 in the Pac-12. The league’s leading scorer, Sun Devil guard Remy Martin, posts 21.2 points. ASU is the conference’s No. 1 scoring team at 76.2 points.
Game themes: WSU has guaranteed itself a winning regular season, but it can log the program’s first winning record overall since 2011-12 with a victory. The Cougars also are trying to maneuver themselves into a more favorable spot in the Pac-12 tournament. WSU gets ASU in back-to-back games on the road to close its season, as the teams play again Monday. This game originally was scheduled for Dec. 31 in Pullman, but COVID-19 issues in the Devils’ program forced the postponement.