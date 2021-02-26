Men’s basketball
Montana State at Idaho
Tipoff: 4 p.m. today, Memorial Gym, Moscow
Records: Montana State 9-7 overall, 6-4 Big Sky; Idaho 0-19, 0-16.
Players: Bobcat standouts Amin Adamu and Xavier Bishop both average 14.9 points per game, and Jubrile Belo and Abdul Mohamed pull down 5.7 rebounds apiece. MSU’s offense ranks No. 4 in the BSC at 75.4 points, while its defense sits in ninth (72.9 points allowed). The Vandals rank last in offense and defense at 60.2 points and 77.5 points, respectively. Idaho is led by senior post Scott Blakney (10.8 points) and senior guard Damen Thacker (10.6). UI is committing 16.6 turnovers per game, 330th nationally.
Game themes: The Bobcats are on a four-game skid since starting their BSC season 6-0. The game will act as senior day for the Vandals, who also host MSU at noon Sunday. In Ken Pomeroy’s national rankings, Idaho sits 355th out of 357. The Vandals, who were blown out twice by Portland State last week, never have gone winless in their history.