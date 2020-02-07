Men’s basketball
No. 17 Carroll at No. 5 LCSC
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. today, Lewis-Clark State College Activity Center.
Records: L-C 21-1 overall, 9-1 Frontier Conference. Carroll 17-6 overall, 8-3 Frontier Conference.
Players: The Warriors’ Damek Mitchell leads the team in three statistical categories: points per game (13.67), assists (7.05) and steals (1.38). Carroll is led by Dane Warp’s 19.5 ppg.
Game theme: The Warriors’ lone loss this season came to Carroll, so this will serve as a grudge match for the hosts.
Women’s basketball
No. 17 Carroll at No. 21 LCSC
Tipoff: 5:30 p.m. today, Lewis-Clark State College Activity Center.
Records: L-C 15-5 overall, 7-3 Frontier Conference. Carroll 15-8 overall, 7-4 Frontier Conference.
Players: Kiara Burlage leads L-C in points per game (14.55) and rebounds (7.30) while the Saints are led by Danielle Wagner’s 13.74 ppg.
Game theme: After starting league play 1-3, L-C has won six straight and sits second in the conference.