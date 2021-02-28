Washington at WSU women
Tipoff: 1 p.m. today, Beasley Coliseum, Pullman
Records: Washington 6-12 overall, 3-12 Pac-12, Washington State 10-10, 8-10.
Players: The Huskies’ top scorer is 6-foot-1 junior Haley Van Dyke (12.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg), while the Cougars are paced by freshman guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (19.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.3 apg).
Game themes: The Cougars look for their second sweep of their intrastate rivals in three years. They won 60-52 at Seattle in the season opener Dec. 11. This is the regular-season finale for both teams.