Women’s basketball
Utah at Washington State
Tipoff: Noon today, Beasley Coliseum, Pullman
Records: Utah 5-14 overall, 4-14 Pac-12; WSU 9-10, 7-10.
Players: Charlisse Leger-Walker is trending toward her eighth Pac-12 freshman of the week honor after posting 21 points and 13 rebounds in a losing effort Friday against Colorado. She still paces the league in scoring (19.6 points). If she sustains her play for the next two games — the last of the regular season — she could become the only rookie in Pac-12 history to lead the conference in scoring. WSU needs to find another option, however, as Leger-Walker’s production alone hasn’t gotten the job done. Krystal Leger-Walker leads the league in assists (84). Utah is led by 6-foot sophomore guards Brynna Maxwell (13.0 points) and Kemery Martin (10.9 points).
Game themes: The Cougars have lost a season-worst four straight, and nine of their past 11 since Jan. 10. In the middle of the rough stretch, WSU got past No. 5 UCLA for its first top-five win in program history. So it’s clear the Cougs have it in them, but they also are young and have not been able to sustain a high level of play seen in each game earlier this season. They could get back on track here against one of the Pac-12’s cellar dwellers. It’d be Wazzu’s first season sweep of the Utes in six years.