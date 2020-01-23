Men
Montana Western at LCSC
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. today, Activity Center
Records: L-C 17-1 overall, 5-1 Frontier Conference. Western 9-8, 2-4.
Players: L-C’s Damek Mitchell leads the Warriors in assists (7.12 per game) and steals (1.29) while Josiah Westbrook paces his team’s offense (13.56). Western is led by James Jones’ 18.06 ppg.
Game themes: The Warriors moved into a tie for first in the league last week with Carroll, which dropped to second with a loss on Wednesday. Of Carroll’s two losses, one came to Western, so while the Bulldogs are only 2-4 in league (and fifth out of seven league teams), the Warriors shouldn’t overlook their opponents tonight.
Women
Montana Western at LCSC
Tipoff: 5:30 p.m. today, Activity Center
Records: L-C 11-5 overall, 3-3 Frontier Conference. Western 11-6, 4-2.
Players: Lewis-Clark State’s Kiara Burlage leads the team in three categories: points (13.75 per game), rebounds (6.69) and blocks (0.75). The Bulldogs are led by Shannon Worster’s 10.29 ppg.
Game themes: Following a three-game skid in conference, the Warriors righted their ship with two victories at home last weekend. That’s put L-C fifth out of seven teams in the FC — and the Warriors hope to keep climbing during another two-game homestand this week. The Warriors notched the second-largest comeback in school history last game, beating Providence 61-60 after trailing by 20 in the first quarter.