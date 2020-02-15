Men’s basketball
MSU-Northern at No. 5 LCSC
Tipoff: 4 p.m. today, Lewis-Clark State Activity Center.
Records: L-C 24-1 overall, 12-1 Frontier Conference; MSU-Northern 16-9 overall, 6-7 Frontier Conference.
Players: When Damek Mitchell came to LCSC, he was known primarily as a passer. It’s not that he couldn’t score. It’s just that, to quote his AAU coach Anthony Slater, “passing was his forte.” But after his freshman and sophomore seasons, Mitchell, who is now a junior, spent much of his free time developing his jumper — taking as many as 300 shots a day, according to Slater. And all that work seems to be paying off. Mitchell’s consistent jumper has made him virtually unstoppable on offense and helped the Warriors’ point guard average 13.83 points while leading the league in assists (7.08 apg). Northern is led by Mascio McCadney’s 14.50 ppg.
Game themes: The Warriors are leading their nearest competition in the FC race by three games with five regular-season games remaining, and seem almost a lock to capture the conference crown.
Women’s basketball
MSU-Northern at No. 21 LCSC
Tipoff: 2 p.m. today, Lewis-Clark State Activity Center.
Records: L-C 16-7 overall, 8-5 Frontier Conference; MSU-Northern 15-10 overall, 4-9 Frontier Conference.
Players: The Warriors’ Peyton Souvenir leads the FC in steals per game (2.22) and her team in assists (3.78) while Abbie Johnson and Kiara Burlage form a formidable frontcourt for the Warriors. They combined for 51 points two games ago (before seeing their contributions limited in their most recent contest by foul trouble). The Lights are led by Mckenzie Gunter’s 12.67 ppg.
Game themes: After winning six straight games, the Warriors have lost two of their past three — their most recent coming despite a 35-point effort from Jamie Nielson. A slump was to be expected at some point, but the Warriors must snap out of it quickly if they want to stay in contention for the league title. With just five regular-season games remaining, L-C sits in third.