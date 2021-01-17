Women’s basketball
No. 25 Washington State at No. 8 UCLA
Tipoff: 11 a.m. Pacific today, Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles
Records: WSU 7-2 overall, 5-2 Pac-12; UCLA 7-2, 5-2
Players: The Cougars are getting plenty of production from sisters Charlisse Leger-Walker (19.9 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists) and Krystal Leger-Walker (12.1 points, 4.4 assists), but they probably could use more contributions from others. Forwards Ula Motuga and Bella Murekatete each tack on about 10 points per game, yet only the siblings from New Zealand posted double-digit outputs Friday in WSU’s second loss of the year. They accounted for 48 of the Cougars’ 72 field-goal attempts, and 52 of their 77 points. The Bruins are led by senior All-American Michaela Onyenwere (18.7 points, 8.4 rebounds) and Charisma Osborne (17.0 points, 24 made 3-pointers).
Game themes: Ranked for the first time in school history, the Cougars stumbled Friday with an 81-77 overtime loss at USC. But they’ll surely remain in the top 25 if they upset the Bruins. The Cougs have lost five straight to UCLA, and never have won inside Pauley Pavilion. But this year’s team isn’t paying much attention to the past.