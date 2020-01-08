> The WASHINGTON STATE SOCCER team landed Texas Tech transfer goalkeeper MARISSA ZUCCHETTO, as announced by the school Tuesday. The 5-foot-9 Zucchetto, from Mississauga, Ontario, will join the Cougs this semester with a year of eligibility left after she served three accomplished seasons with the Red Raiders. Zucchetto, who WSU coach Todd Shulenberger helped recruit while he was at Texas Tech, was 7-1 in net last year with four shutouts before sustaining an injury. As a sophomore, she led the nation in shutouts with 14 and led the Raiders to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. She went 24-11-6 in Lubbock, Texas, making 123 saves and allowing 30 goals en route to the school’s best-ever goals allowed mark (0.7 per match). The Canada national team player will be replacing longtime keeper Ella Dederick, who surpassed several program records during her senior year, in which Wazzu reached the NCAA Final Four.
> Washington State tennis announced the signing of LUNDA “FIFA” KUMHOM on Tuesday afternoon. Kumhom will join WSU’s program this fall after a career as one of the top junior players in Thailand. Kumhom’s Universal Tennis Rating mark of 11.44 is the highest UTR for a Cougar recruit in program history. She owns three junior titles, was a part of Thailand’s ASEAN School Games and was a Southeast Asian Games team reserve. Kumhom is ranked 132nd on the World Tennis Juniors list.