> Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coach Austin Johnson announced Friday the signing of Silas Bennion, a 6-foot-1 point guard from Churchill High School in Eugene, Ore. “He is exactly what we were looking for as a player and person for our 2020 recruiting class,” Johnson said. “He is a joy to be around and makes everyone around him better.” Bennion led the Lancers to a runner-up Oregon 5A finish last season. Bennion was second-team all-state after averaging 15 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals. “He is a dynamic guard that will have a real impact on the basketball program and student body,” Churchill coach Kelly Bokn said. Bennion said he chose L-C because he “liked the energy and camaraderie of the team.”