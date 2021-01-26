> The Washington State men’s basketball team learned tipoff times and TV designations for games in February. The Cougars play at Oregon at 8 p.m. on Feb. 4 (FS1), at Oregon State at 3 p.m. on Feb. 6 (Pac-12 Network), at home against UCLA at 8 p.m. (FS1) and at home against USC at 5 p.m. on Feb. 3 (ESPN2 or ESPNU.
> Washington State women’s basketball freshman guard Charlisse Leger-Walker has earned her fifth Pac-12 freshman of the week award of the season, the league announced Monday.
> KIARA BURLAGE and TRYSTAN BRADLEY of Lewis-Clark State were each named Player of the Week in Cascade Conference basketball. Burlage scored 14 points in a win, and Bradley netted 23.