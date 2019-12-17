Four players scored in double figures as the Lewis-Clark State women raced to an 89-55 victory in the first of two nonconference games in two days against the Maine-Fort Kent Bengals at the L-C Activity Center.
Jamie Nielson shot 5-for-6 from 3-point range and scored 19 points for the Warriors. Abbie Johnson provided L-C with 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Jansen Edmiston scored 12 and led the Warriors in assists at six.
Kiara Burlage shot 4-for-6 for 10 points.
The Warriors (8-2) went 32-for-69 from the field and 14-for-18 on free throws. They topped the Bengals in rebounds 46-32 and in steals 17-8. Keri La, Stephanie Cervantes, Ranika Guyton and Kaelee Kelly led Maine-Fort Kent (4-7) with 12 points apiece.
MAINE-FORT KENT (4-7)
Keri La 4-11 0-0 12, Stephanie Cervantes 5-9 0-0 12, Madison Fenner 1-6 0-0 3, Sophia Rodriguez 1-4 0-0 2, Serena Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Ranika Guyton 5-15 1-3 12, Kaelee Kelly 5-10 2-4 12. Totals 22-60 3-7 55.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (8-2)
Jamie Nielson 6-9 2-2 19, Jansen Edmiston 4-11 2-2 12, Abbie Johnson 5-10 2-3 12, Kiara Burlage 4-6 2-2 10, Peyton Souvenir 4-8 1-1 9, Abby Farmer 3-7 1-2 9, Madeline Weaver 2-3 0-0 6, Alexis Sykora 2-3 1-2 5, Rachel Schroeder 2-7 0-0 4, Hannah Burland 0-2 2-2 2, Sara Muhelhausen 0-3 1-2 1.
Maine-Fort Kent 11 17 14 13—55
Lewis-Clark State 25 20 24 20—89
3-point goals — MFK 8-24 (La 4-9, Cervantes 2-5, Fenner 1-5, Guyton 1-5), LCSC 11-26 (Nielson 5-6, Edmiston 2-7, Johnson 0-1, Souvenir 0-1, Farmer 2-3, Weaver 2-3, Schroeder 0-3, Burlan 0-2). Rebounds — MFK 32 (Smith 11), LCSC 46 (Johnson 8). Assists — MFK 16 (Guyton 6), LCSC 17 (Edmiston 6). Steals — MFK 8 (Rodriguez, Smith 2), LCSC 17 (Souvenir 5). Fouls — MFK 17, LCSC 8. Fouled out — Kelly. A — 204.
MEN
L-C 84, Evergreen St. 56
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Every Lewis-Clark State player scored and all but two had at least one rebound as the Warrior men rolled past Evergreen State College in a nonconference game.
The Warriors (11-1) led 44-35 through the first half before pulling away with a 40-21 showing in the second.
Josiah Westbrook led L-C with 16 points, with Damek Mitchell contributing 14 and Travis Yenor adding a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.
“Tonight was another good team road win for our guys,” said L-C coach Austin Johnson, whose Warriors have been on the road for 10 of 14 games so far this season. “We settled down in the second half and defended at a level we are capable of, and that allowed us to create some breathing room with baskets in transition.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (11-1)
Josiah Westbrook 6-14 0-0 16, Damek Mitchell 5-8 2-2 14, Travis Yenor 3-6 3-4 11, Hodges Bailey 3-5 0-0 9, Trystan Bradley 2-4 0-0 4, Khalil Stevenson 4-6 0-0 8, Daylon Potts 3-4 0-0 6, Jake Albright 2-5 0-0 5, Jaxon Hughes 1-2 0-0 3, Bob Boyd 1-3 0-0 3, Dedrick Pakootas 1-1 0-0 3, Conner Moffatt 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 32-62 6-9 84.
EVERGREEN STATE (3-5)
Elijah Fuller 6-12 2-2 17, Desmon Hudson 5-7 2-2 12, Raven Frazier 4-12 0-0 9, LaBrandon Price 2-10 0-0 5, Lukas Kelly 0-6 0-0 0, Gloire Biongo 3-8 0-0 7, Lane Kennedy 2-4 0-0 5, Danny Nelson 0-4, 1-2 1, Anthony Grandberry 0-1 0-0 0, Mitch Wetmore 0-1 0-0 0, Josh Broughton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 5-6 56.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State 44-35. 3-point goals — L-C 14-30 (Westbrook 4-10, Mitchell 2-4, Yenor 2-3, Bailey 3-5, Bradley 0-1, Hughes 1-2, Boyd 1-2, Pakootas 1-1, Moffatt 0-2), Evergreen 7-27 (Fuller 3-6, Frazier 1-3, Price 1-7, Kelly 0-1, Biongo 1-4, Kennedy 1-3, Nelson 0-2, Grandberry 0-1). Rebounds — L-C 48 (Yenor 12), Evergreen 27 (Kelly 6). Assists — L-C 20 (Mitchell 7), Evergreen 13 (Frazier, Price 3). Fouls — L-C 10, Evergreen 12. Fouled out — none. A — 124.