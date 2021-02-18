PULLMAN — Washington State football player Ayden Hector was arrested early this month after allegedly trying to buy alcohol with fake identification, the Spokesman-Review reported.
The report would explain why the football team recently suspended the freshman safety.
Hector was arrested and released by Pullman Police on Feb. 2 after allegedly trying to buy alcohol with the fake ID at Dissmore’s IGA Pullman, according to a Spokesman-Review story Tuesday. He was cited for displaying a fraudulent ID and being a minor in possession.
He’s scheduled to appear in Whitman County Court on March 4.
Hector, of Seattle, joined the Cougars as a true freshman walk-on during preseason workouts in the fall and started two of their four games. In a loss to Oregon, he recovered two fumbles and intercepted a pass during a span of three Ducks possessions.
He missed the Cougs’ season finale at Utah after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Hector originally signed with Stanford in 2020, but the school rescinded its offer after investigating his involvement as a witness to an alleged sexual assault two years ago. No charges were filed in the case.
Idaho announces fall schedule
The University of Idaho football team announced its 11-game fall schedule, which includes the same Big Sky opponents and sites that had been planned for the 2020 season before it was axed by the coronavirus.
UI is set to open its delayed, six-game season Feb. 27 at home against Eastern Washington. When that campaign concludes in April or May, the Vandals will begin preparations for another season. They’re set to host Division II Simon Fraser on Sept. 4.
After guaranteed-revenue games at Indiana and Oregon State, Idaho will travel to UC Davis for the league opener Oct. 2.
Highlighting UI’s schedule are back-to-back rivalry contests in October — at Eastern Washington and at home Montana — and a two-game road trip, at Montana State and Idaho State, to close the year.
The Vandals have three consecutive home games between Oct. 23-Nov. 6.
Kickoff times and ticketing information will be announced at a later date.
FALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 4 — Simon Fraser; 11 — at Indiana; 18 — at Oregon State; Oct. 2 — at UC Davis*; 9 — Portland State*; 16 — at Eastern Washington*; 23 — Montana*; 30 — Northern Arizona*; Nov. 6 — Southern Utah*; 13 — at Montana State*; 20 — at Idaho State*.