PULLMAN — Nick Rolovich offered his thoughts on his new defensive coordinator for the Washington State football team Tuesday and also has unofficially completed his core coaching staff.
The Cougars made it official that Jake Dickert will coordinate their defense, and the Spokesman-Review reported Andre Allen has been tabbed as receivers coach.
Dickert comes to WSU after three years at Wyoming, the last of which he spent as defensive coordinator. Rolovich went up against Wyoming’s staunch defenses in Mountain West Conference games during the head coach’s four-year tenure at Hawaii.
“I am so pumped about this hire,” Rolovich said in a WSU news release. “I’ve been following Jake and his coaching career for a long time. ... Jake came highly recommended from a number of coaches around the country and he has been very successful in recruiting and developing players from this area of the country.”
Dickert also will coach linebackers at WSU.
Allen has spent the past two seasons as part of Rolovich’s staff at Hawaii, after a 26-year stay at City College of San Francisco.
Vandals land grad transfer QB
Mike Beaudry, a graduate transfer quarterback from the University of Connecticut, announced his commitment to the Idaho football program Tuesday on Instagram.
Beaudry, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 250 pounds, opened the 2019 season as the Huskies’ starter. He was injured in the season-opener and returned in October for two games, but eventually was replaced as UConn’s starter.
In his three substantial outings, the Orlando, Fla. (Hagerty High School) product threw for 503 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions on 53-for-83. He added a rushing score.
“I’ve been taking chances my whole life,” wrote Beaudry, who was born in Saskatchewan before moving to Florida at a young age. “Where most people would have quit, I’ve kept going. This is the year to change all the years to come. Go Vandals.”
In 2018, Beaudry played in one game before missing the season with a foot injury. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, he led Division II West Florida to a national runner-up finish and was a second-team All-American. Beaudry set school records with 3,215 yards passing, 29 passing touchdowns and 10 wins as a starter for the Argos.
During 2016 spring camp, Beaudry injured his left fibula, and missed the season while rehabbing.
He will presumably join a quarterback competition that includes junior Lewiston native Colton Richardson, redshirt sophomore Nikhil Nayar and true freshman CJ Jordan, a versatile former Union High (Camas, Wash.) standout who recently was named the No. 2 quarterback recruit in the Football Championship Subdivision (so far) by Hero Sports.
UI will unveil its recruiting class on national signing day Feb. 5.