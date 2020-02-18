> Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball player DAMEK MITCHELL advanced to the Top 50 on the Small College Basketball Bevo Francis Award Watch List. Mitchell leads the Warriors with 13.8 ppg and 7.1 apg, as well as being ranked inside the top 20 nationwide in assist/turnover ratio at 2.5-to-1.
> Strong performances by two Lewis-Clark State athletes resulted in conference Player of the Week honors. JAMIE NEILSON won in Frontier Conference women’s basketball, and A.J. DAVIS in Cascade Conference baseball. Neilson shot 24-of-36 in two games, and Davis hit 8-of-14.
> LCSC volleyball coach Shaun Pohlman announced the signing of three Boise prep recuits: HALLIE SEAMAN, EMILY GARUS and HANNAH MARTINEZ. Seaman, a mibble blocker, competed at Capital High and was named Defensive Player of the Year. Martinez, a setter, is a first-team all-state pick out of Boise High. Garus collected 325 kills as a senior at Capital.