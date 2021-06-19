AREA ROUNDUP
COLFAX — John Lustig provided 33 points and came through late with a three-point play Friday as Colfax beat Davenport 68-63 in the championship game of the Class 2B Bi-County “culminating “event” in boys’ basketball.
Seth Lustig added 15 for Colfax (11-3), which opened up a 10-point cushion in the first half. But the Gorillas (8-5) put together a run in the third period, when TC Rainwater scored 11 of his 25 points.
Colfax trailed 61-60 before going on a 8-2 run to close it out.
The Bulldogs graduate no seniors and will look to build off a short but successful season.
“This is gonna be a huge confidence booster and momentum push going into the summer and next season,” coach Reece Jenkin said. “We look forward to taking that experience that we needed. We’re excited.”
DAVENPORT (8-5)
TC Rainwater 7 7-8 25, Brenick Soliday 5 4-7 16, Evan Gunning 1 0-0 3, Ethan Douse 3 2-2 9, Jarrett Jacobsen 1 0-0 2, Jagger Jacobsen 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Teleckey 3 2-2 8. Totals 20 15-19 63.
COLFAX (11-3)
Damian Demler 2 0-0 5, Carson Gray 1 0-0 3, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 5 5-6 15, John Lustig 12 5-6 33, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 0-0 2, Trace Hennigar 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 1 2-2 4, JP Wigen 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 12-16 68.
Colfax 13 19 16 20—68
Davenport 13 9 20 21—63
3-point goals — Demler, Gray, J. Lustig 4, Rainwater 4, Soliday 2, Gunning, Douse.
Four from area pull in GSL honors
Clarkston and Pullman were represented with major honors as the Greater Spokane League recently released its all-league boys’ basketball teams in Class 2A.
Pullman senior Ayden Barbour and junior Grayson Hunt each were first-team picks, as was Clarkston junior Mason VanTine.
The MVP went to Shadle Park sophomore Jamil Miller, while Pullman’s Craig Brantner was named co-coach of the year.
ALL-GSL
First team — Ayden Barbour, Pullman; Grayson Hunt, Pullman; Turner Livingston, West Valley; Reese Snellman, Shadle Park; Mason VanTine, Clarkston.
MVP — Jamil Miller, Shadle Park.
Co-coach of the year — Craig Brantner, Pullman; Arnold Brown, Shadle Park.
Second team — Misael Perez, Clarkston; Kohlby Sorweide, Shadle Park; Jorge Buenrostro, Othello; Blaine Vasicek, West Valley; Donovan Renz, North Central; Steven Burkett, Pullman.
Honorable mention — Wyat Chatfield, Clarkston; Jaden Flores, Othello; Luke Holecek, East Valley; Levi Edwards, North Central; Jackson Harty, West Valley; Xavier Santana, Clarkston; Kaiden Humbird, Rogers; Kasch Auer, Clarkston; Conrad Dudley, Clarkston; Rodrigo Garza, Othello; Riley Pettit, Pullman; Tavionce Trammell, Rogers.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLThree recognized with top GSL honors
Clarkston and Pullman were represented with major honors as the Greater Spokane League recently released its all-league girls’ basketball teams in Class 2A.
Clarkston senior Ashlyn Wallace was named the league’s MVP, in voting done by the coaches. Pullman senior Meghan McSweeney earned a first-team selection.
The Bantams’ Debbie Sobotta was named the coach of the year.
ALL-GSL
First team — Mataya Greene, East Valley; Meghan McSweeney, Pullman; Nevaeh Sherwood, West Valley; Annalee Coronado, Othello; Ellie Stowell, East Valley.
MVP — Ashlyn Wallace, Clarkston.
Coach of the year — Debbie Sobotta, Clarkston.
Second team — Izzy Boring, Shadle Park; Chloe DeHaro, West Valley; Erika Pickett, Clarkston; Kendall Wallace, Clarkston; Maggie Ogden, Clarkston.
Honorable mention — Sam Chatfield, Clarkston; Kyleigh Archer, Shadle Park; Madison Carr, West Valley; Hannah Hamilton, North Central; Aubrey Lobdell, West Valley; Alyssa Whittle, Clarkston; Aliyah Henry, West Valley; Maciah Tover, Othello; Logan Hofstee, East Valley; Abbie Sicilia, West Valley; Hailey Talbot, Pullman; Jacey Hernandez, Clarkston; Sydney Vining, Rogers, Dyani Sijohn Pascal, Rogers; Sarah Patrick, North Central.
LEGION BASEBALLHanford 3, L-C Twins 2
Tucker Seabaugh threw six innings of two-hit ball and delivered a run-scoring double in the fifth inning as the Hanford Flames edged the Lewis-Clark Twins in the Dwight Church tournament at Harris Field.
The Twins went on to play the Spokane Expos, but results of that game were unavailable.
Carson Kolb went the distance for the Twins, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out three and walking two.
Jaxon Chandler of Hanford threw a perfect seventh to sew up the win.
Cruz Hepburn tripled for the Twins (0-10).
Hanford 001 020 0—3 3 0
L-C Twins 100 001 0—2 2 1
Tucker Seabaugh, Jaxon Chandler (7) and Justice Huels; Carson Kolb and Quinton Edmison.
Hanford hits — Seabaugh (2B), Aiden Garcia, Colton Adams.
L-C Twins hits — Cruz Hepburn (3B), Thomas Reynolds.
WRESTLINGWhite second for Pomeroy
SPANGLE, Wash. — Braedyn White placed second at 182 pounds to lead Pomeroy’s effort at a regional Class B wrestling tournament at Liberty High School.
Will Winona (194) of Pomeroy took third.