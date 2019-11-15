WHEN/WHERE
Noon Saturday, Colfax
RECORDS/SEEDS
Colfax 7-2 (No. 7), Toledo 7-3 (No. 10)
CONTEXT
The Bulldogs made it all the way to the quarterfinal round in 2013, when they last made the Washington Class 2B state tournament. Toledo makes its sixth consecutive appearance.
PLAYER TO KNOW
During the summer, Colfax’s players answered unanimously when asked who the team’s toughest player was: Running back Jacob Brown.
“I’ve said it before, Larry Csonka, John Riggins — those types of guys love going between the tackles, going up against linebackers,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said.
“Jake is very much like that. He’ll come out of the game black and blue, but he never complains. He never says anything.”
STAT TO WATCH
Morgan predicts his team needs to score in the high 20s to low 30s to win.
“If it’s a 14-13 type of game, then it gets tougher on us, because of the size factor,” Morgan said.
Toledo heavily outweighs Colfax in the trenches.
“I went into a meeting with my kids and said, ‘Gentlemen, for the 10th time (in as many games), you are undersized on the front line,’” Morgan said. “And they said, ‘We know,’ and started laughing. And that’s what I love about them. They’re scrappers.”