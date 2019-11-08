WHEN/WHERE
6 tonight, Colfax.
RECORDS
Colfax 6-2, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 2-7.
STORY LINE
Colfax anticipated facing winless Kettle Falls in a Washington Class 2B crossover. But LRS — which had a better record than Kettle Falls — instead received the league’s final crossover bid, giving five of the Northeast 2B League’s eight playoff bids to its southern division and the Bulldogs a rematch against a team they beat 39-13 earlier this year. Colfax, the No. 1 seed from the southern division, hopes to parlay its first league crown in eight years into its first state appearance since 2013.
PLAYERS TO KNOW
Colfax running backs Jacob Brown and Gavin Hammer each boast 100-yard rushing games, and quarterback Layne Gingerich has run the option so efficiently coach Mike Morgan wonders “if there’s anybody in the state in our classification that runs (it) as well.”
Morgan said his team’s backfield success starts with its line. That unit’s composed of center Anthony Becker, guards Caden Brown and Mason Gilchrist and tackles Carsten Miller and Braeden Rogers.
“It’s one thing if Jacob Brown was the only thing we had,” Morgan said. “But Jacob’s surrounded by a lot of talented guys.”
INJURY UPDATE
Rogers will return from a high-ankle sprain that prevented him from playing in his team’s one-point loss to Reardan on Oct. 25.